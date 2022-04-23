[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can land a role at video-editing SaaS platform VideoVerse

On Wednesday, Video-editing SaaS startup VideoVerse (formerly known as ﻿﻿Toch﻿﻿) said it raised $46.8 million in a Series B funding round led by ﻿﻿A91 Partners﻿﻿, ﻿Alpha Wave Global﻿, and Binny Bansal, former co-founder of ﻿Flipkart﻿ and currently an investor in the company.

Other investors who participated in the round include ﻿Stride Ventures﻿﻿, ﻿Innoven capital﻿, and Pacific Western Bank, among others.

The startup said it would use the capital to strengthen its teams in India and internationally, enhance VideoVerse technology, build newer products and expand its global market share.

In October 2021, the company had raised $11.75 million in Series A funding from ﻿Moneta Ventures﻿, ﻿Baring Private Equity India﻿, Binny Bansal, and ﻿VenturEast﻿, among others.

Founded in 2016 by Vinayak Shrivastav, Saket Dandotia, and Alok Patil, VideoVerse is a video technology company that encapsulates an ecosystem of smart video editing tools using AI and provides a next-generation platform for enterprise and individual content creators.

Magnifi, its AI-powered flagship fully automated product, provides real-time video highlight technology for sports, entertainment, and news.

Its Styck platform enables content creators to live stream simultaneously across multiple social media platforms with just a click of a button and Illusto, a web-based studio editor, works as an intuitive and powerful tool to help users create fun and interesting videos on the go.

VideoVerse today has offices in the US, Europe, Israel, and India, and is expanding to Singapore and the Middle East by the end of this year.

You'd like to be a part of VideoVerse's growth story, these job openings may be right for you:

Customer Success Manager

Location: Mumbai/Delhi

Experience: 4+ years

In this role, the selected candidate will cultivate relationships with the existing clients and upsell Magnifi products. The individual will work closely with the sales and product teams to take over clients once the sales process is completed and handhold customers through the onboarding and implementation process. He/she should own the post-sales process of training and problem-solving. One will evaluate and improve training materials, tutorials, and other communication infrastructure. They must create a feedback cycle between the customers and product teams and implement and own the NPS process.

For more information, click here.

Strategy Alliance Leader

Location: Mumbai/Delhi

Experience: 10-12 years

For this role, VideoVerse is looking for a leader to create and deliver 360-degree partner annual plans, generate pipeline, and ensure “sell-to”, “sell with” and “sell through '' partner revenue numbers are met. One should ensure high-quality partner strategy, vision, and governance. He/she will work with partner alliances and Magnifi sales, account management to develop partner 3-5 year vision and annual operating plans

For more information, click here.

Community Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience: 1+ years

As a Community Manager, the selected candidate will define and develop a community management strategy, set and implement social media and communication campaigns to align with marketing strategies along with building relationships with customers, potential customers, industry professionals and journalists. One will liaise with development and sales departments to stay updated on new products and features as well as developing and managing social media coverage for Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, click here.

Content Operations

Location: Mumbai

Experience: 6-8 years

In this role, the individual will analyse and organise raw data, build data systems and pipelines, evaluate business needs and objectives, interpret trends and patterns, conduct complex data analysis and report on results, prepare data for prescriptive and predictive modeling, build algorithms and prototypes, combine raw information from different sources and explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability.

For more information, click here.

