[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role in business travel SaaS startup ITILITE

On Wednesday, SaaS-based travel and expense management platform ITILITE raised $29 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global and Dharana Capital.

Existing investors Matrix Partners India and Tenacity Ventures also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based startup said it would use the capital to invest more in product innovations, brand building, and scaling up its go-to-market teams.

Launched in 2017 by IIT and IIM alumni Mayank Kukreja and Anish Khadiya, ITILITE helps businesses to automate their travel and expense processes, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

Since its last fundraise in April 2020, when it raised $13 million in its Series B led by Greenoaks Capital and Vy Capital. Matrix Partners India, the company claims to have registered a 5x growth.

The startup’s AI-based virtual travel and expense (T&E) consultant "Mastermind" provides real-time recommendations based on data insights.

With these insights, ITILITE’s customers, which include Automation Anywhere, Byjus, Swiggy, Zetwerk among others, can optimise their T&E spending and processes.

The startup serves more than 500,000 users and 300 companies in India and the US. If you'd like to be a part of ITILITE's growth story, these job openings may be right for you:





Senior Product Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience: 5-8 years

In this role, the employee will manage end-to-end product life cycle, build an effective road map to prioritize features, evaluate business impact (ROI) arising due to critical product-specific decisions, contribute to product vision, lead cross-functional teams for curating ideas, pursue a customer-centric approach to product development with a key focus on winning outcomes and transcending feedback to product requirement.

For more information, click here.





Marketing Communications Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience: 7-12 years

A maverick marketer to lead marketing communications and enhance mind share globally. This involves increasing the share of voice through channels like PR, media relations, analyst relations, and speaker opportunities; maintaining a strong online presence, running on-ground and virtual events across target markets, and driving customer advocacy through strategic events.

For more information, click here.





Account Executive - Sales

Location: Remote

Experience: 2+ years

Having an owner's mindset while running the complete cycle, from prospecting to closing and launching new customers in the US region. The individual will build and maintain strong relationships with clients post-sale, understand customer’s needs and ITILITE’s product deeply and articulate its unique value proposition to close deals. One should develop strategies, along with the marketing team, for generating more leads in the respective region.

For more information, click here.





Senior Manager - Customer Success

Location: Bengaluru

Experience: 5-10 years

The employee will be the main point of contact between the company and named enterprise accounts. The individual will nurture existing accounts by facilitating product adoption and capitalising on potential upsell and cross-sell opportunities. They will work with a cross-functional team to resolve customer complaints, concerns, and potential problem areas. One should provide analysis and insights to customers to ensure that they get the most out of the platform, gather customer feedback, and insights and translate them into product inputs. generate customer satisfaction, and facilitate renewals.

For more information, click here.





Client Director - Key Accounts

Location: Bengaluru/Delhi

Experience: 15-22 years

The individual will be responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships within assigned key accounts pan-India with a focus on identifying opportunities and meeting customer requirements by aligning with ITILITE’s solutions. They should possess a strategic approach to selling and strive to meet/exceed revenue goals. They must always have clients’ best interests in mind and act as their internal advocate to ensure they are set up for success.

For more information, click here.