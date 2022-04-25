New beginnings: Jarshad NK to join as YourStory's Editor-in-Chief

It gives us great pleasure to welcome Jarshad NK to lead YourStory's editorial team.

Content and storytelling are at the heart of what we do, and as we continue to raise the bar, creating greater impact across India Inc, Jarshad will join us as the Editor-in-Chief in the month of May to help us achieve our bigger goals.

Many of you will know him as the Founding-Dean of the ACJ-Bloomberg business journalism programme. Others, for his sharp wit and even sharper editing chops, having worked at Reuters, Forbes, Economic Times, etc., during his career of over 20 years.

Everyone at YourStory is very excited to learn from Jarshad, become better storytellers, and deliver many more stories!

About Jarshad NK:

Jarshad NK is the Founding-Dean of the ACJ-Bloomberg business journalism programme, arguably the best financial journalism course in South Asia. Besides creating, guiding, and anchoring the programme, Jarshad taught editing, writing, and reporting for the batches between 2017 and 2022.

Prior to becoming the dean, he worked as a journalist across formats, geographies, and platforms in a career spanning nearly two decades — meeting deadlines ranging from seconds at a wire service to months for a quarterly. He is an alumnus of some of the biggest names in business news: Reuters, Forbes India, The Economic Times, and The Hindu BusinessLine.

A stickler for punctuation rules, Jarshad believes that the world will be a better place if everyone used the Oxford comma.

To know more, check Jarshad's LinkedIn page and/or follow him on Twitter.