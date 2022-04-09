A rare opportunity to be named among India’s best startups at the National Startup Awards

The third edition of the National Startup Awards has been launched following the Government of India’s vision to become a self-reliant nation with robust economic development.

First launched in 2020 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Startup India initiative, the National Startup Awards aim s to recognise and promote the growth of outstanding startups that add value to the economy via innovative solution-based practices, boosting employment opportunities in the country and resulting in significant social impact.

Through the startup awards, the DPIIT aims to extend support to and encourage excellence among startups and enablers that have been instrumental in channelling the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and revolutionising development in India.

Celebration of innovations

The awards will be conferred in 17 sectors classified into 50 sub-sectors, including agriculture, enterprise technology, health and wellness, fintech, media, and space.

In addition to these sub-sectors, there are seven special categories such as women-led startups, impact in rural areas, campus startups, manufacturing excellence, innovation tackling the pandemic, solution delivery or business operations in Indic languages, startups from the Northeast and Hilly States, and Union Territories.

The DPIIT also looks to honour extraordinary incubators and accelerators for enabling a conducive environment for profitable innovation in the startup ecosystem.

Prizes and advantages galore

Winners selected in each sub-sector and a special category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. The DPIIT will prioritise winners and runners-up to participate in various national and international startup events it sponsors. In addition, one winning incubator and one accelerator will win a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each.

Not only do winning startups benefit via cash prizes, but also via networking opportunities, credibility, and national and international recognition. Winners and runners-up will receive extensive government support at every stage to pitch their solution-based innovations to investors, relevant public authorities, and corporates to attract more talent, business, and financing opportunities.

At the conclusion of the first edition, the 36 winners appeared on a television program ‘Startup Champions’. The show provided greater visibility and recognition to these startups, many of whom attracted national and international investments and markets.

In the ever-evolving business environment today, these awards hope to inspire more innovation among budding entrepreneurs and startups to maximise their profits and contribute to greater socio-economic impact.

Eligibility criteria and additional rules

All participating startups should have obtained DPIIT recognition. If you haven’t already been recognised as a startup by DPIIT, you can submit a completed registration form on the official website here. You will receive confirmation of your recognition within one-three business days.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

When applying, startups have to submit either a certificate of incorporation or a partnership deed. As a startup that’s less than three years old, you must have all necessary trade-specific registrations, and a hardware or software product or process solution available in the market, among other requirements.

One startup can apply under a maximum of two categories but can win in only one of the two. Winners of previous editions of the Startup Awards are ineligible to apply for this edition.

You can click here to find the complete list of guidelines and criteria to ensure you qualify for the awards.

Hurry! Applications close on April 15, 2022

The applications for the third edition of the National Startup Awards will be open until April 15, 2022. If you are a startup, incubator or accelerator interested in standing a chance to win exciting cash prizes and other incentives.