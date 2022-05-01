Powerlook’s buzz in India's menswear market

When brothers Amar and Raghavendra Pawar were in college around 2008, they were looking to purchase t-shirts that cost Rs 300 or less for daily use. But none of the available brands could help. They were either priced too high, or the ones available within their budget were not so quality-driven.

“We wanted to provide high-quality products at a reasonable price,” Raghav tells SMBStory.

The brothers decided to investigate a business opportunity in the t-shirt trading space and opened a shop in Borivali West, Mumbai, and began selling t-shirts there.

However, the breakthrough for the company came in 2013 when they decided to start contract manufacturing and come up with the brand name, ﻿Powerlook﻿.

According to the founders, apart from being affordable, ﻿Powerlook﻿ aims to give India a high-street, fashionable brand with nuances of the west.

Today, the company has built a sizeable presence in the Indian menswear market. With a whopping 288,000 followers on Instagram and five stores in Mumbai, Amar and Raghav now plan to reach Rs 40 crore revenue in FY2023. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Turning Point

Founded in 2015 by Akash Sinha and Reeju Datta, Cashfree helps businesses collect payments and make payouts through many methods, including bank accounts, UPI, IMPS, NEFT, cards, and native wallets.

However, before starting ﻿Cashfree Payments﻿, Akash and Reeju experimented with different ideas such as building a social network for workplaces or running a portal that would match entrance exam scores with the qualifying institutions. Read more to find out the startup’s eureka moment.

Startup Spotlight

Redefining patient care management

﻿HEAPS﻿ Health's AI platform generates data-led insights, which proves beneficial to both hospitals and insurers to provide superior patient services without being burdened by the high cost.

Suman Katragadda, Founder of Heaps Health, believes engagement by the hospitals with its patients falls on four vectors — education, awareness, self-management, and proactive assessment. This can actually help in early detection or raising the red flag on any health issue. Read more.

The CCI raided the offices of alpha sellers on popular ecommerce platforms on Saturday. The confirmed sellers whose offices were raided were Cloudtail and Appario Retail, both large sellers on Amazon. In addition, it was reported the offices of alpha sellers on ﻿ Flipkart ﻿ were also raided.

Eyeing Drones-as-a-Service, ﻿Swiggy﻿ is set to start its pilot on the viability of using drones, specifically for its grocery delivery service Swiggy Instamart. The foodtech giant aims to use drones to replenish stocks between dark stores run by sellers to a common point for the customer.

Launched in 2019 by Animesh Agarwal, Rajat and Shivani Gupta, ﻿ Tractor Junction ﻿ ﻿ is a digital marketplace to buy, sell, finance, and insure new and used tractors, farm equipment, and rural commercial vehicles. Check these openings.

Experience is a big part of education which is a four-step process of knowing, performing, practising, and reflecting.

— Rajesh Panda, Founder, Corporate Gurukul

