‘Creator’s space is the only one where you can start at any age’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

The goal of entrepreneurship, in the tech world, should never be to just make money. The idea is to make a difference to the world. - Sabeer Bhatia, Showreel

In the age of the internet and social media, entrepreneurship is not only seen as a means of making profits but also about giving back to society. - Rohit Gajbhiye, Financepeer

Design cannot be just aesthetics. It has to be a mix of technology, functionality, and delivering something to the user. - Mohal Lalbhai, Matter

Keeping the changing consumer expectations in mind, ecommerce sellers will have to keep up with fast delivery needs for the future. - Rhitiman Majumder, Pickrr﻿

Conversational analytics takes the guesswork out by providing hardcore data to substantiate choices. - Naren Vijay, Lumenore

As ecommerce penetration continues to surge, competition and technical complexity will make it harder than ever for brands to stand out online. - Priya Saiprasad, Softbank Investment Advisors

The coming martech era will be defined by budget shifts from adtech to martech as brands will focus more on unit economics and valuing existing customers. - Kalpit Jain, Netcore Cloud

There are close to 2.5 million physical therapists in the world who don't have any software built for their workflows; they mostly use Excel sheets. - Brijraj Bhuptani, Spry

Early detection [of cancer] saves lives. - Geetha Manjunath, Niramai

There is a huge growth potential for Simplified Wealth Management solutions for millennials and youth. - Vikrant Varshney, SucSEED Indovation Fund

By 2025, we predict that 50 percent of enterprises will have deployed serverless compared to 20 percent. - Ashish Sahu, Microsoft

Today, an evolving technology landscape is bringing in new possibilities for credit and risk sharing that can expand agricultural productivity. - Sujit Janardan, ﻿CropIn

Most of the agri tech startups have a presence on the ground who collect various data points for market linkage, farmer advisory, etc. This can then double up for risk assessment. - Hemendra Mathur, Bharat Innovation Fund

A large portion of current wastage can be avoided by deploying smart, IoT-based, end-to-end asset monitoring solutions within these supply chains. - Prashanth Dharawath, Adapt Ideations

The future of EVs lies in better, faster and high energy density batteries, capable of rapid charging and delivering higher range. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola

Rental of electric two-wheelers is a multi-billion-dollar market. - Ashish Aggarwal, VA-YU

With the emergence of the digital economy, we see a marked shift in the emerging needs and servicing approach in the B2B segment. - Ruchi Kalra, Oxyzo

The sheer activity and efficiency because of Zoom is evident. Now, one can have back-to-back calls and meet even more founders. - Pieter Kemps, P Sequoia Capital

Over the years this struggle [of acquiring and licensing music] has led to a huge waste of time and resources within the creative workforce. - Mansoor Rahimat Khan, Beatoven.ai

It requires a lot of balancing to keep the old audience intact while trying to gain a new audience. - Gautami Kawale (Slayy Point)

Creator’s space is the only one where you can start at any age. - Mansi (Magsplay)

