‘If you have a smartphone, you can have a passport’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world.

Once you are able to deeply connect with the problem, you will find the best technology that can be used. You shouldn't be doing it the other way - looking at technology and then trying to find a problem. - Sabari Girish Parampoor, Coll Poll

In industries like insurance, banking, and even telecom, where collection is a key aspect, voice is critical to reduce the collection cost and improve processes. - Raman Kishore, Exotel

Video is still a complex technology that involves large files and a lot of computing. - Gautam Mago, A91 Partners

For job seekers, programmatic job advertising will help save a lot of time otherwise spent in applying for suitable job positions. - Amitt Sharma, Jnee

With an online presence, entrepreneurs can now become available and service a large segment of diverse customers from all parts of the world. - Vipul Shukla, Meghdoot Herbals

With ever increasing data on GTM motions, companies are constantly looking to design creative incentive plans to drive sales performance. - Akarsh Shrivastava, Elevation Capital

The power of tech-driven trading algorithms, immune to emotional decision-making, paves the path for highly disciplined and rewarding trading strategies. - Pushpak Dagade, AlgoBulls

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) adoption will be high if made more affordable. - Sandeep Gudibanda, Healthplix

Each farmer can do wonders if they get the right technical guidance at the right time. - Sosang Longkumer, Konger

Battery-swapping is an alternative solution to developing EV charging infrastructure, especially for commercial applications. - Vinutaa S, Icra

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a dramatic change in consumer behaviour, and as a result, brands have also pivoted in their approach on how to engage with consumers. - Vibhor Sahare, ANS Commerce

One of the defining trends in consumer-tech over the next decade will be the notable shift of consumers from platform preferences to creators themselves. - Rahul Chowdhri, Stellaris Venture Partners

NFTs are creating new forms of engagement, allowing fans to own and trade digital collectibles. - Ankit Wadhwa, Rario

Take small risks and invest in projects being built on blockchains. Do your due diligence and invest only an amount you are willing to risk. - Vishakha Singh, WazirX

We know that safety is a major concern when it comes to apps made for kids. - Aditya Jaishankar, ﻿VoxTalk

AI is the future of computing. - Vishal Dhupar, NVIDIA

Compute costs have gone down tremendously with the advent of the cloud, and now with node-based computing, the concern around privacy with regard to voice is disappearing. - Ravinder Pal Singh, Kalaari Capital

Technology has enabled the government to increase citizen satisfaction. The primary target of the government is seamless citizen delivery. - Ashish Srivastava, Government of Uttarakhand

If you have a smartphone, you can have a passport. - Golok Kumar Simli, MEA, Government of India

