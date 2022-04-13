‘Innovation is always going to be ahead of governance’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation
false
true
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focus on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.
Blockchain is a great tool because everything is traceable. It will be much easier for creators to see whether their asset is used – one or 100 times in one game, or across several other projects. - Bridge Craven, Arterra Labs
Diversity and inclusion should be key foundations of any Metaverse application. - Hina Dixit, SamsungNext
The metaverse has the potential to make learning more experiential, more vivid, and therefore more impactful. - Shankar Maruwada, EkStep Foundation
Platforms also love content creators. If you’re putting yourself out there or taking the time to create content for the platform, the platform will give you the love back. - Sakshi Shivdasani
Oftentimes, people don’t consider the tone or emotion conveyed in what they’re writing. - Sharmin Ali, Instoried
Infusion of AI is critical as it empowers employees to be autonomous. They will have the ability to take better and faster decisions, resolve some problems at their own level, and collaborate with colleagues in a faster, more efficient manner. - Hussain Zaidi, Kyndryl
The [data centre] market is now crowded especially after COVID-19. - Pallav Agarwal, HTS Solution
Because of tech, you can completely reimagine the entire value chain of FMCG. - Ahana Gautam, Open Secret
Digital assistants are changing the way we work; so getting comfortable with the fact that these assistants will be pervasive in the workforce and will change the way we work, is going to be super important. - Arun Viswanathan, Atlassian
With the unprecedented economic, social, and business disruptions due to the pandemic, we witnessed SMBs adopting technology for integrating business operations for completely seamless operations. - Arun Nayyar, NeoGrowth
Pharma marketers navigate significant complexity across point-of-care systems and health information systems. - Ashish Venkataramani, Eight Roads Ventures
The future of healthcare and medicine is where patients will expect the doctor to come to them, and they may go into a hospital only for surgeries. - Debraj Shome, MediAngels
Wealth-tech is a much larger space and we believe that users can be better served through an ecosystem-based approach. - Pravin Jadhav, Raise Financial Services
People need to be able to multitask, share and integrate their business needs while being able to talk with colleagues and clients. - Abhishek Kankani, Dyte
We are in the early stages of a generational shift in how work gets done in the modern enterprise. - Sahil Aggarwal, Rattle
I don't think a lot of people think about recycling or bringing used devices back so that the life cycle can be extended. - Mandeep Manocha, Cashify
The world is hyper-connected, customers have multiple choices. We must establish innovative and cost-effective ways to acquire and retain customers for accelerated growth in this competitive environment. - Vikas Prasad, Kyndryl
Innovation is always going to be ahead of governance. Everybody knows that. It's basically a matter of one catching up. - Vivek Gupta, CoinDCX
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).