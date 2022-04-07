‘Not just in India, but the demand for dupattas exists worldwide’ – 30 quotes on the India business opportunity
false
true
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of March 28 – April 3 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.
See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.
The Indian government is rightly promoting the biofuel industry via ethanol blending programme, aiming to reduce the country’s carbon footprint. - Vijay Madduri, MicroBite
The climate sector presents an investment opportunity of more than $1 trillion in South Asia. - Sridhar Narayan, GEF Capital Partners
Web 3.0 and crypto/blockchain-based technologies witnessed growing interest as 40+ early-stage deals crossed $500 million+ in overall investments [in 2021]. - Sriwatsan Krishnan, Bain & Company
The Indian logistics sector is estimated to hit the $350-380 billion mark by 2025. The take-off of ecommerce and D2C business models has been fuelling growth in the last two to three years. - Nilesh Ghule, Forza Logistics Techlabs
Given the pace at which people are taking up pets, everybody is looking at quality food. - Prabhu Gandhikumar, TABPS Pets
The existing organised retail models are built for the metros and can’t scale deep into the semi-urban and rural markets. - Neeraj Menta, SuperK
We now are seeing kids in Tier II and III cities in India trying to build DeFi products from their homes. - Mayur Relekar, Arcana
Given its affluence and aspirations, it would be a missed opportunity for brands to overlook this prolific [Bharat] market. - Ajit Varghese, ShareChat
The content has to be customised, personalised, made interactive, and vernacular so as to increase the engagement and learning outcomes for students - be it for K12, test prep, or skilling category. - Karanvir Singh, Pariksha
Convincing rural audiences to trust a digital platform for their business needs is nowhere an easy task because the majority of the population is not tech-savvy. - Hema Nandiraju, Hesa Technologies
The agriculture story in India is poised for multi-fold growth. We believe that large platforms providing end-to-end services to the farmers, from advisory and inputs to output offtake, will to drive this transformation. - Pankaj Khandelwal, INI Farms
The core of this [animal protein] industry is managing the lifecycle of a product, which has a very low shelf life, and also requires unique handling requirements like storage and processing, and really low temperatures and so on. - Himanshu Verma, Licious
The next 100 million users in India will be accessing credit via cards issued by brands and businesses. Launching card programs is a difficult process since it involves integrating with multiple players. - Vineet Saxena, CARD91
Trust deficit is the biggest problem in fintech adoption in India. People are less trusting of traditional acquisition channels like websites and apps. - Manish Shara, OneCode
It is integral to build a community of financially aware teens who will go on to make better financial decisions. - Lavika Aggarwal, Akudo
Money should not be a challenge for students who aspire to achieve their dreams. - Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah
2021 also saw the emergence and growth of several startups in the fintech and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business segments that significantly contributed to the overall number of brand endorsements undertaken by the top 20 celebrities. - Varun Gupta, Duff & Phelps
In the times to come, the physical visits that used to happen for KYC might get replaced by the video KYC done by the banks for proprietorship and the individuals. - Pankaj Gadgil, ICICI Bank
India is still new in being a strong and reliable medical device manufacturing country. - Amarpreet Rai, Sanrai Med
India’s healthcare industry is at an inflection point; within which, home healthcare provides a strategic leverage to make availability more penetrative, consistency in quality through technology and making care more outcome driven. - Rajiv Mathur, Critical Care Unified
India’s healthcare industry is compounding at approximately 20 percent growth rate and is likely to be a $372 billion industry by end of this year. - Charles-Antoine Janssen, HealthQuad
Something like 70 percent of the urban population, adults and kids are protein deficient and this kind of protein deficiency, especially in a child's development, has a massive subsequent impact on their growth on their physical growth, even their mental growth. - Cathy Guo, Antler
In the last five years, more and more young people have decided to take the path of entrepreneurship, seeing the potential to transform sectors, industries, and parts of our society. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore
Definitely things have changed since our time when we used to have two girls in a class of 150. Now more women are pursuing higher education. But clearly, we are not there yet. - Geetha Manjunath, Niramai
Stereotypes have been getting shattered [in every field]. Women are owning their careers. - Preeti Jalla Razdan, Infosys
MNCs are aggressively setting up capability centres in India, which is expected to hit 500 by 2025 and effectively pull in thousands of skilled professionals every year. - Abhimanyu Saxena, InterviewBit
The kind of skillset which the industry requires, the graduates don’t come with it and hence there’s a gap. Fifty-five percent of professional graduates are unemployable. - Gunjan Lalchandani, Hero Vired
Indian entrepreneurship, Indian cinema, Indian art, Indian literature, etc., are being uplifted by modern concepts. Everyone is coming up with novice and upgraded themes. - Uday Kotak
We need to preserve our rich culture and pass it on to coming generations. - Shradha Joshi, Chitra Santhe 2022
In Kashmir, pashmina is like family gold and silver; it is passed on from one generation to another. - Vatsala Hali, Urzuv: The Spirit of Kashmir
Not just in India, but the demand for dupattas exists worldwide. - Gaurav Garg, Dupatta Bazaar
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).