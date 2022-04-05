How Rage Coffee plans to dominate the highly competitive coffee industry

In August last year, Delhi-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup Rage Coffee raised nearly $5 million in a Series A funding round to expand the brand's offline and online presence.

In a conversation with YourStory’s Daily Dispatch, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO, Rage Coffee, said, the brand aims to reach 150 million Indians by the end of FY23 and become a Rs 100 crore brand.

According to Bharat, Rage Coffee is present in 2,500 retail outlets pan-India. It now plans to expand its offline presence 5X this fiscal year by strengthening its distribution channels.

The Indian coffee market is seeing several startups offering innovative products for consumers. While India has traditionally been a tea-drinking country, people are shifting toward coffee since instant coffee became more popular over the years.

Rage Coffee, founded in 2018, offers a variety of vegan-friendly, vitamin-infused instant coffee flavours — the reason behind its increasing popularity.

The brand aims to become the category leader by continuing to add more customers to its portfolio through brand awareness, brand engagement, and innovation in the manufacturing and distribution process.

“We want to build a brand that stands the test of time,” Bharat said.

He added that while the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the instant coffee business significantly, Rage Coffee witnessed massive growth due to increased domestic demand.

Its overall sales got a boost, with instant coffee replicating the cafe experience through its flavour and aroma.

Talking about the distribution strategies, Bharat said the brand takes an omnichannel approach, where it engages with customers, creates awareness, and increases their involvement online.

However, offline distribution is also a key area of focus for the company. “We want to be present wherever we have our customers,” Bharat said. The brand intends to expand its offline presence wherever demand exists, especially in Tier II and III cities.

According to the CEO, Rage Coffee aims to be worth Rs 500 crore by the end of 2024.

