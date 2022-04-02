[Jobs roundup] Work for SaaS-based agritech startup FarMart with these openings

﻿In March this year, ﻿FarMart﻿﻿, an agritech startup that works as a SaaS-led food supply platform, raised $32 million in Series B funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from existing investors — Matrix Partners India and Omidyar Network India.

This new infusion of funds is aimed at fuelling the growth of FarMart’s digital distribution network across India and to export markets. The company also plans to make key investments into research and development, automation, and technology.

This announcement comes six months after FarMart’s $10 million Series A fundraise in October 2021 by Matrix, Avaana and Omidyar, and brings the total capital raised to $48 million.

FarMart provides SaaS tools to 60,000 agri-retailers in the country who serve two million farmers through its mobile app. The startup has also scaled its output linkage offering, distributed via its app users, to over 600 districts in India, with 75,000 metric tonnes of high-quality produce sourced until now across over 15 commodities.

If you'd like to be a part of FarMart's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Content Associate

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Experience: 2-3 years

As a Content Associate, the employee will be responsible for driving social media engagement with FarMart users. They will be working closely with the product and content teams to research, gain insights, and build and execute content strategies. In addition, the individual will be responsible for coordinating with video editors, graphic designers, and other teams to develop content. The individual will also be responsible for writing compelling copy for graphics, posts, and captions.

For more information, click here.

Product Designer

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Experience: 2 years

As a Product Designer, the employee will be responsible for designing and developing products that support FarMart's purpose of empowering retailers. More specifically, they will be working on product design, research, prototyping, improving usability, value creation, and exceptions visual design. The individual will be empowered to lead, act boldly and independently as you help to create our product vision.

For more information, click here.

Software Engineer

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Experience: NA

The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing high-quality applications. They will also be responsible for designing and implementing testable and scalable code. The individual will also be responsible for Discovering and fixing programming bugs.

For more information, click here.

Data Scientist

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Experience: 1-4 years

The candidate should be able to understand and optimise the data infrastructure and develop visualisation dashboards for the business and operations team. They should be able to set up and own data acquisition for several external sources as well as manage and clean the data for use by several systems. Also, the individual should be able to develop state of the art deep learning/classical models, and deploy and maintain production services.

For more information, click here.

Head of Human Resources Business Partner

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Experience: more than 7 years

As Head of HR Business Partner (HRBP) employee will be responsible for aligning business objectives with employees and management in designated business units. The position formulates partnerships across the HR function to deliver value-added service to management and employees that reflects the business objectives of the organisation. The individual will maintain an effective level of business literacy about the business unit's financial position, its midrange plans, its culture and its competition.

For more information, click here.

Senior Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Experience: NA

FarMart is looking for a detail-oriented, thorough, and organised sales executive - FNV (fruits and vegetables) to oversee sourcing and build a new buyer network for the acquired Commodity FNV. In this role, the employee will be responsible for sourcing as well as selling high-quality produce and cost-effective supplies for the organisation.

For more information, click here.