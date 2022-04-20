Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 20, 2022)

Pine Labs announces key appointments to strengthen its senior leadership

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has announced that it has hired two new leaders to join its global senior leadership team - Varun Varma as the Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, and Jagriti Bhattacharya as General Counsel.

Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “Today, Pine Labs is in one of its most exciting phases where we are building a complete omnichannel ecosystem for our customers, entering new markets, and forging strategic partnerships to engineer growth outside India. In this purposeful journey, I am delighted to welcome Varun to Pine Labs. His wealth of international experience in payments and fintech will be invaluable to us going forward."

"Equally thrilled to have Jagriti accept the role of General Counsel at Pine Labs. Some of the key verticals at Pine Labs such as Human Resources, Legal, and Online Payments are headed by women leaders and that says something about our continued commitment to build an equal opportunity organisation for all,” he said.

Jio Institute opens admissions for its post graduate programmes

Jio Institute said it has now started inviting applications for its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) in emerging areas of artificial intelligence and data science, and digital media and marketing communications.

In a statement, it explained that the PGP in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI & DS) aims to instill theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society.

The PGP in Digital Media and Marketing Communications (DM & MC) will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them, it added.

The AI & DS prospects must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/IT/Mathematics/ Statistics/Economics, while the DM & MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline.