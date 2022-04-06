Dissecting Tata Group’s Neu

By Team YS
Tata Group’s super app Tata Neu — set to launch on April 7 — seems like a promising offering, packed with offers and familiar brands. But, the delivery needs improvement.
Tata Group’s super app Tata Neu — the much-awaited app that was officially announced in November 2021 —  is set to launch on April 7 amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), of which Tata is the title sponsor.

Neu aims to bring together multiple Tata brands onto one seamless platform and currently includes ﻿Bigbasket﻿, Croma, Tata ﻿1MG﻿, Air Asia, Taj Hotels, ﻿Tata Cliq﻿, Tata Play (earlier ﻿TataSky﻿), Westside, among others.

Does it deliver on its promise? And, will Neu prove to be a force to be reckoned with for platforms such as Paytm, Amazon, and Reliance’s MyJio, apps that are already one-stop-shops for various services?

YourStory’s take – Neu offers a fresh, clean, and minimalist platform catering to almost all your needs, but falls short when it comes to delivering on them. The menu looks well-designed, but the app (version 1.5) itself feels sluggish and the UI is slow to respond. Read more

Editor’s Pick: Meet the woman behind The Kaftan Company

Hyderabad-based Prakruti Gupta Rao did her higher studies abroad, before starting her career working at global giants like Mercedes-Benz. When she was diagnosed with cancer, she decided to come back to India and start her own clothing brand, The Kaftan Company, specifically for the love of Kaftan.

While The Kaftan Company was started as a bootstrapped startup, Prakruti is now considering opening physical stores and for that she will be looking at raising funds through private equity. Read more.

Prakruti Gupta Rao, Founder, The Kaftan Company

Startup Spotlight

Enabling earned wage access

Earned-wage access (EWA) is a financial product through which employees can access a portion of their salary any time before their payday. 

Bengaluru-headquartered ﻿﻿Refyne﻿, which claims to be India's first EWA platform, is helping companies integrate EWA into their payroll and human resource management system. Read more.

News & Updates

  • ﻿PlayVerse﻿, a technology-enabled entertainment company built on Web 3, has raised $1.5 million as seed funding from Japanese gaming company Akatsuki Inc. ﻿PlayVerse﻿ founder Jaineel Aga told YourStory that PlayVerse plans to launch its own D2C brand.

Aditi Kothari Desai

As a leader, you have to get to the middle ground. 

- Aditi Kothari Desai, DSP Investment Managers

