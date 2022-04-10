Elon Musk proposes 'authentication mark and no ads' for Twitter Blue users

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, suggested a few new features for Twitter Blue users.

The SpaceX boss, who joined the micro-blogging platform's board recently, proposed that Twitter Blue users should get an authentication checkmark. Twitter Blue, which runs on a monthly subscription fees of $3 (Rs 228), also has a modifiable 20 seconds editing feature, and runs on zero ads.

"Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark," Elon Musk said in a tweet.

The Tesla founder also responded to many users making suggestions and asking questions about the features. Responding to a user requesting lower subscription fees, he tweeted, "Yes, should be proportionate to affordability & in local currency. Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?".

As of now, Twitter Blue is available only in Canada, the US, New Zealand, and Australia.

Musk joined ﻿Twitter's board﻿ as a director only five days ago. Earlier this week, he had purchased 9.2 percent of the social media platform's stock, making him the largest individual shareholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the appointment on Twitter, saying, "Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board."

Musk is known to post regularly on Twitter and uses his reach to mass comunicate - sometimes to his benefit, and sometimes much to the chagrin of the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). But he is also well-known for regularly scouting his Twitter feed for feedback on Tesla from users, and then going back to the drawing board to fix any issues.