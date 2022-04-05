Elon Musk is polling Twitter users on whether they want an edit button

﻿SpaceX﻿ and ﻿Tesla﻿ CEO Elon Musk, who has bought 9.2 percent stake in social media platform Twitter, is currently running a poll asking his followers, "Do you want an edit button?"

ALSO READ Elon Musk picks 9.2 pc stake in Twitter

The issue of an edit button has been a topic of debate across the platform, with many wanting an edit function to get rid of typos. Meanwhile, others believe the lack of an edit button makes it harder for people to change their problematic tweets after they are discovered.

For the last couple of weeks, Elon Musk has been running similar polls on Twitter asking questions such as whether users believe Twitter should be open source.

One of the polls asked users whether they believe Twitter "rigorously adheres" to the principle of free speech, with a follow-up tweet stating "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Now that Musk is an investor in Twitter, it seems like changes are afoot. Soon before Musk announced this poll, the social media's official profile had already announced that they were working on an edit button.

As news broke of Musk's purchase of Twitter shares yesterday, the company's stock price jumped by 22 percent in early trading. Musk is now the single largest individual shareholder of the company.