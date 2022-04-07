US government meets Elon Musk and others for electric vehicle discussion

Senior officials from the White House had a meeting with ﻿Tesla﻿ CEO Elon Musk and other chief executives of car manufacturers about the state of the electric vehicle industry, and necessary next steps.

A statement from the US administration said, "There was broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV."

Earlier this year, Musk publicly complained about speeches where the American leader failed to namecheck Tesla's importance to the electric vehicle industry in America, talking about General Motors and others instead.

In February, President Biden finally acknowledged Musk's complaints by mentioning Tesla's importance to the industry.

On a point about car manufacturing returning to America, Biden said, "iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer" were all involved in the change.

Apart from Musk, GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, and Nissan Americas chair Jeremie Papin were invited to the meeting with the US government officials. The topic of discussion was the plan to "create a national network of 500,000 chargers."