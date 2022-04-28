Discover India’s 25 most promising blockchain projects

Hello Readers,

Last week, YourStory and Web3 incubator ﻿﻿Buidlers Tribe﻿﻿ unveiled the Top 25 Web3 Innovations report, a specially curated list of 25 promising, Indian founder-led startups in the blockchain segment.

The 25 finalists each received a non-tradeable NFT as an award commemorating and proving their status as a finalist of the Top 25 Web3 Innovations cohort.

The report is part of YourStory’s commitment to focus on stories in the blockchain and the Web3 space and to support Web3 startups that we are convinced have the potential to solve problems at scale and define the future of the Metaverse.

From no-code, non-custodial, multi-chain payment gateway ﻿MooPay﻿ to a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Diginoor and peer-to-peer decentralised water network platform Atlantis, here’s a list of the 25 startups.

YourStory's partners for the report include Woodstock Fund, Hashed Emergent, and Chiratae Ventures.

The Interview

﻿Biocon﻿ Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw needs no introduction. One of India's first woman entrepreneurs, Mazumdar-Shaw is a first-generation businesswoman with over four decades of experience.

In an exclusive conversation, originally recorded at YourStory's Women On A Mission, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw talks about her life journey, how she built Biocon and her father's motivation for her joining beer fermentation as a 'woman'.

Editor’s Pick: 100X Entrepreneur Podcast

Imagine building a C2C (customer-to-customer) business back in 2010 when smartphones weren’t available. This is how the story of cloud customer engagement platform Exotel begins.

In this week’s 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, Co-founder and CEO Shivakumar Ganesan talks about what it takes to stay put in the business despite several challenges and prove naysayers wrong. Read more.

Shivakumar Ganesan, Founder and CEO, Exotel

Startup Spotlight

Financing the underbanked

Digital lending is one of the fastest-growing fintech segments in India, but India's rural population still tends to be massively underserved.

To solve the issue, bankers Utpal Isser and Sameer Mishra launched ﻿SarvaGram﻿ to leverage a tech distribution model for assessing the creditworthiness of the consumer. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Flipkart signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to jointly create structured skill development interventions and enable mechanisms for bringing PwDs (People with Disabilities) into the mainstream economy and ecommerce sector in the next two years.

According to the secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain, India sees 80 startup registrations a day. He said that since the launch of Startup India initiative, the country has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

A Redseer Strategy Consultant report stated that neobanks are beginning their journey in India and project the potential for growth through collaboration with traditional banks. The partnership would allow traditional banks to access new-age tech-inclined customers.

American electric automaker Tesla's share price dropped 12.2 percent yesterday, wiping out $126 billion in shareholder value as the market worries about CEO Elon Musk's plan to either leverage or sell the company's stock to finance his acquisition of Twitter.

The Central African Republic (CAR) has become the second country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. Earlier, in September 2021, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari Capital [Image Credit: Kalaari Capital]

Life is a continuum of being able to overcome and transcend setbacks.

- Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital

