[Weekly funding roundup April 18-22] Venture capital inflow remains in stable territory

The month of April continues to remain steady in terms of the venture capital inflow into the Indian startups as the total amount has been in the $500 million range with mid-sized deals giving the boost this week.

The total venture funding amount for the third week of April was $441.43 million cutting across 29 deals, compared to $500 million in the comparable previous week.

The highlight of the week was the $135 million capital infusion into crypto exchange CoinDCX though there were other deals falling in the range of $20-$50 million that provided the lift to the funding this week.

Though, it remains to be seen how this momentum will sustain in the weeks ahead as there is a widely held view that there might be a dip in the fund inflow given the not so good macroeconomic conditions. This could actually call for certain prudence on the part of the startups.

CoinDCX founders Neeraj Khandelwal (left) and Sumit Gupta

Top deals of the week

Indian crypto exchange ﻿CoinDCX﻿ raised $135 million from Pantera, Steadview, Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic, and Kindred.

Fintech startup ﻿Kinara Capital raised Rs 380 crore (~ $50 million) from Nuveen﻿, a global investment manager and Triple Jump﻿.

Video-editing SaaS startup VideoVerse raised $46.8 million from A91 Partners﻿, Alpha Wave Global, Binny Bansal, Stride Ventures and others.

Fintech startup ﻿Financepeer﻿ raised $31 million from QED Investors﻿, Aavishkaar Capital, Ardent Ventures, DMI Sparkle Fund﻿, DMI, 9Unicorns and others.

Edtech startup Newton School raised $25 million from Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and RTP Global.

﻿Loop Health﻿ raised $25 million from General Catalyst, Elevation Capital and Optum Ventures.

Tech startup UrbanPiper raised $24 million from Sequoia Capital India﻿, Tiger Global Management﻿, Swiggy and Zomato.﻿

Healthtech startup Mylo raised $17 million from W Health Ventures, ITC, Endiya Partners, Riverwalk Holdings, Alteria Capital, and Innoven Capital.

Trade finance startup ﻿Vayana Network raised Rs 114 crore (~ $15 million) from IFC, PayU﻿, Chiratae Ventures, March Capital, Marshall Wace, CDC Group and others.

﻿Rigi﻿, a platform for creators, influencers and celebrities raised $10 million from Accel India, Sequoia Capital India, and Stellaris Venture Partners.

Agritech startup ﻿Eeki Foods﻿ raised $6.5 million from General Catalyst, Avaana Capital and Better Capital.

EV startup ﻿Prakriti E-mobility secured a lead investment from IEG Investment Banking Group as part of its $5 million Pre-Series A funding round.

