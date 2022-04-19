Inside the Digital India drive: What will it take to deliver good governance riding on the power of technology?

What will it take to serve a population of 1.4 billion — mapped through diverse needs and aspirations — with increased efficiency, transparency, and convenience?

What will it take to bring every citizen of India under the fold of e-governance and tap underserved communities through technology-enabled modes of governance?

What will it take to build a robust digital infrastructure to take the emerging ‘Digital India’ drive to greater heights?

In short, what are the innovations shaking up and stirring the Digital India ecosystem? The answer lies in the Indian government's commitment to the 'minimum government, maximum governance’ motto. If anything, the coronavirus pandemic has revealed how foolproof digitisation of governance is the need of the hour for uninterrupted and simplified modes of governance for citizens. One that can seamlessly integrate everyone across the length and breadth of the country.

Since the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) launched in 2006, the Indian government has enabled several e-governance initiatives such as Digital India, Aadhaar, MyGov, and Mobile Sewa DigiLocker, among others.

The Government of India's flagship 'Digital India' mission (2015) aims to bridge the deep digital divide that exists among economically and regionally disparate groups of population and enhance the quality and outreach of governance seamlessly. From linking rural areas to high-speed internet networks and boosting online infrastructure, the varied digital programmes under its umbrella are poised to empower the country to emerge as a global digital superpower.

Why attend the Future of Governance conference

As the conversations around the government’s digitisation drive continue, we, at YourStory, are thrilled to announce that India’s biggest innovations and e-governance platform — the YourStory 'Future of Government' conference — is here with a stellar line-up of sessions. This digital-only event will bring together key leaders from the government and important industries to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and the future of e-governance.

To be held on April 22, 2022, the all-immersive digital event will also spotlight the success stories of technology-enabled governance initiatives and innovations that are driving impact on the ground.

While the conference will focus on critical initiatives and some shining stories from across the digital spectrum, it will also deep dive into the key challenges and gaps that need to be addressed to realise the goals. As the coronavirus pandemic has further accelerated the move towards 'Digital India' and the rapid adoption of e-governance in the country, these questions have now acquired more topical currency than ever.

Here’s a look at the focal areas of discussion that will take centre-stage at the upcoming ‘Future of Governance’ conference:

Digital transformation: Future of governance

New-age technology for government services

Mobility solutions for last-mile governance

Edtech and new-age innovations for digital education in India

Global good governance

Smart Cities use emerging tech for governance, among others

At the conference, you will find an opportunity to network with participants and listen to speakers from varied demographics, including officials from:

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT)

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Education

Niti Aayog

State IT departments

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)

Digital Seva Portal - CSC (Common Service Centres)

National Informatics Centre (NIC)

National e-Governance Division (NeGD)

Digital India Corporation and other organisations instituted by the state and the central government

Municipal Commissioners

CEOs of Smart City Projects, among others

That’s not all. Leaders from top corporates, SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), banks, and startups who work closely with the government or work on technology innovations that can positively impact e-governance will also be a part of the event.

So, join us on April 22, 2022, at the Future of Governance conference to be a part of an exciting platform that will demystify the vision of a new India and map its burgeoning digital footprints while offering insightful keynotes, panel discussions, presentations, live demos, product showcases, and more.