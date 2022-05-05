These 5 edtech startups are enabling students study abroad

In the past few years, the number of Indian students travelling abroad to seek higher education has increased.

Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, are among the popular destinations among Indian students.

While the fast-paced economies of these countries provide a diverse range of professional opportunities to students, these countries are also student-friendly, with several regulations that make life simpler for them. These countries also offer students easy permanent residency chances.

Increased awareness about the benefits of studying abroad and upward income mobility in Indian households are some of the other factors the number of students going abroad has increased over the years.

Despite challenges such as the pandemic and the continuing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Indian students are marching ahead and chasing their foreign education dreams.

Here are five startups in the Indian edtech space that are assisting students who plan to study abroad.

Yocket

Founded in 2015 by Sumeet Jain, Kashyap Matani, Tumul Buch, and Jinesh Bagadia, ﻿Yocket﻿ is a platform that helps students who are planning to study abroad.

Founding team of Yocket at work

The Mumbai-based startup provides end-to-end services--from GRE preparation to shortlisting, as well as assistance with VISA applications, forex, loans, and housing.

The startup assists them in applying to the best institutions by using machine learning capabilities.

Yocket has partnership with 150 foreign institutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany, and has over 1,000,000 students on its platform.

The services are provided through a website and a mobile application, and much of the information is available at the DIY level.

Yocket helps students build a profile and have interactive sessions with experts to get their exam or application related doubts cleared.

The startup also offers premium services, for which students have to pay a one-time fee and receive specialised advice from trained counsellors.

Leverage Edu

New Delhi-based ﻿Leverage Edu﻿ helps students across India choose the right career and higher education courses with access to personal mentors and global universities.

Leverage Edu

Founded by Akshay Chaturvedi in 2017, the startup has experienced counsellors on the platform to support students in selecting the best college/university from over 1,000 top global institutions based on their

profile.

It also offers an AI tool that assists them in selecting the institutions based on their profile, making the process easier for students.

Leverage Edu has presence in over 35 locations across India and enables students to pick colleges from countries like Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and Germany.

Students will have to register on the website to avail its services.

iSchoolConnect Technologies

Founded by Ashish Fernando and Vinay Naik in 2017, Mumbai-based ﻿iSchoolConnect﻿ helps students apply to their preferred universities.

The team at iSchoolConnect

It connects students with institutions globally and aids them in the transformation of their end-to-end admission processes using various cutting-edge use cases.

iSchoolConnect also streamlines the search and application process for students around the world.

The startup matches prospective students with educational programmes using predictive modelling and lets them create and submit their application through a single interface.

Document grader, Conversational AI chatbot, and Interview Analyser are among the technologies used by iSchoolConnect.

The startup also provides other services such as the Writing Mentor Tool and Video Interview Analyser that let students get immediate feedback on their college essays/SOPs, as well as their performance in university and visa interviews.

Leap Scholar

Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Singh and Arnav Kumar, Bengaluru-based ﻿Leap Scholar﻿ is an end-to-end platform that is on a mission to make global education accessible for Indian students across the spectrum.

Leap Scholar offers access to IELTS coaching programmes and scholarships. It also offers live sessions with India’s best study-abroad experts like Jaydeep Rege and Shikha Seth.

With a network of over 500,000 users, the startup assists students in evaluating career alternatives, connecting with experts, and selecting the best option from its 5,000+ partner universities across the world.

Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Ireland are the countries in question.

Students can use its services by registering on the website, where it offers services like counselling, immigration aid, and IELTS preparation, as well as student grants. One can also apply for student loans through its website.

Edumpus

Entrepreneurs Ajesh Raj and Basil Ali founded ﻿Edumpus﻿ in 2019. It is an admission process-centric social communication platform designed to simplify communication between educational institutions and students.

Co-founders of Edumpus

The startup aims to bridge the gap between institutions and students across the globe and wants to create a global outreach that will help students make informed decisions about their careers and provide an efficient way for institutions to leverage their resources to pursue good students without making it an exhaustive process.

The platform offers over 50,000 courses, and around 500 universities are listed on the website.

Edumpus uses artificial intelligence (AI) to suggest best-fit courses to students based on their criteria and university offerings. After students get enrolled in the course they want, they can apply and submit relevant documents to universities on the platform itself with its in-house counsellors’ guidance.

