All about embedded finance startups

Embedded finance is not a new concept, and has been in existence for the past many years. Look around, and all the Big Techs are in finance now.
Whether it’s an Apple credit card or an offering from Google, Facebook, or Amazon, all the big tech companies have now supplemented their software and hardware offerings with extensive financial arms. 

However, the momentum of embedded finance among digital platforms has only now started to gain traction as they look to offer services beyond just wallets. By offering financial services, they can subtly lock in their users and bring them deeper into their respective ecosystems, besides adding new income streams. 

Today, companies across industries like insurance, grocery, logistics, manufacturing, and ecommerce are looking to launch their customised embedded financial services or maybe add a new business vertical altogether. Read more.

“Entrepreneurship is all about creating opportunities where none exist. Networking allows an entrepreneur to explore the uncharted path,” says Vineet Toshniwal, Founder and CEO, ﻿BizzO﻿. 

If one were to list down the essential skills a successful entrepreneur must possess, networking would definitely make it to the top five. Read more.

This Kunal Shah-backed startup wants to be your health coach

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak as consumers and providers sought ways to safely access and deliver healthcare, telehealth or digital health consultation saw massive traction. 

To deliver consumer-centric and affordable telehealth consultations, investor-turned-entrepreneur Revant Bhate and Dhyanesh Shah launched digital healthcare and wellness startup ﻿Mosaic Wellness﻿ in 2020. The Mumbai-based startup runs two digital health platforms – Man Matters and Be Bodywise. Read more.

It’s important to give yourself a pat on the back. 

Mabel Chacko, Co-founder and COO, Open

