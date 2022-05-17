﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ (AWS) and ﻿Intel﻿ hosted an EdTech CXO Mixer (Delhi-NCR Edition) in Gurugram last week. The meetup was focussed to bring the edtech founders and CXOs community together to learn about each other’s business and best practices.

The event was attended by over 50 edtech founders and CXOs, and was addressed by Rahul Sharma, President of India and South Asia at AWS, according to a press note.

Rahul Sharma, President – Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL

Rahul Sharma, President – Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia, said,

"The single point agenda for us is to get the whole community together to solve common problems. We want to take this opportunity to hear from all of you on the key issues you are facing and collectively solve these problems. Our focus is to help you with meaningful information, tangible resources, and the network to be able to invest in your innovations equally and enable you to succeed."

The event was attended by edtech founders, CEOs, CTOs, and other CXOs from edtech startups across Delhi-NCR. The event also saw participation from those who use AWS to deliver their EdTech solutions in India and the world. The founders discussed their EdTech startup's mission and motivations to be in the EdTech business and dived deep into the key problems facing their edtech business.

AWS says it aims to help edtech entrepreneurs build secure, smart, scalable, and cost-effective solutions. The cloud computing giant and Intel have a 14-year-long experience in developing, building, and supporting cloud services designed to manage the cost and complexity, accelerate business outcomes, and scale to meet current and future computing requirements.