AWS Nexus DevOps Innovation Day shines the spotlight on DevOps startups

In a world where customer choices change at lightning speed, where quality is king and customer experience is a kingmaker, companies must look for solutions that are simple, comprehensive and speedy. Enter DevOps - a melding of philosophies, tools and practices that can amplify a company’s ability to deliver refined services, solutions and applications swiftly and seamlessly.

By leveraging a DevOps model, development and operations teams work in tandem, or are merged together, to work across the application lifecycle. This approach brings with it a multitude of benefits, including higher velocity (allowing companies to innovate and adapt to changes faster), rapid delivery of releases and fixing of bugs, reliability, scalability, security, and more.

In recognition of this, AWS and Nexus Venture Partners are hosting the AWS Nexus DevOps Innovation day on May 28, 2022.

Building startup success - AWS and Nexus Venture Partners

AWS has been working ceaselessly to build and boost the startup ecosystem in India. By offering startups affordable, secure and robust infrastructure they provide the opportunity for startups to grow and scale their businesses. Through startup programs like AWS Activate, resources, credits, cost-optimisation tools, events and more, AWS offers startups a guided framework of resources, tools and mentorships to take their startups to the next level.

Nexus Venture Partners was founded in 2006, and was one of the first India-US venture funds started by seasoned entrepreneurs in enterprise technology and consumer internet. Nexus focusses on seed investments and Series A rounds, and bolsters startups throughout their entrepreneurial journey. Over the years, their portfolio has expanded to include startups like ﻿Delhivery﻿, ﻿H2O.ai﻿, ﻿Zepto﻿, ﻿Hasura﻿, ﻿PubMatic﻿, Urbanic, ﻿ZoloStays﻿, ﻿Rapido Bike Taxi﻿ and ﻿Zomato﻿, among others.

Innovation and integration - AWS Nexus DevOps Innovation Day

This event provides a platform for 20 shortlisted Indian DevOps startups to meet and pitch their solutions to 50 unicorns and soonicorns. Some of the biggest names in the industry will be privy to the most exciting and fresh solutions, infrastructure and tools in DevOps that could be integrated into the developer stack. For these 20 DevOps startups, the event represents a chance for them to present DevOps solutions and development tools to CTOs/ VP Engineering/ Development teams.

The AWS Nexus DevOps Innovation Day will take place in two segments - online and offline. The event will open with an online fireside chat between Amitabh Nagpal, Head of Startup Ecosystem for AWS and Sameer Brij Verma, Managing Director Nexus Venture Partners.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The first segment ‘The Online Pitch’ will take place between 12:30pm-2:30pm. During this slot, 20 DevOps startups will showcase their solutions virtually online to the unicorns and soonicorns invited to the event. Following that, virtual breakout rooms will be provided till 3:30 PM, where the startup founders and unicorn/soonicorn leadership can meet for a 1-1 session.

The second segment of the event will be an ‘Offline Networking Event’. This will take place at Indiranagar in Bengaluru, where the startups and companies can network over dinner and drinks at a select location.

DevOps startups like Hasura, Facets.cloud, dyte, Amnic and more will be presenting their solutions, and unicorns /soonicorns like 1mg, Aceturtle, Atherenergy, Capillary Tech, CoinDCX, Curefit, Druva, FirstHive, Meesho, Quikr, Razorpay, Treebo and more will be listening to the pitches.

Diving into the DevOps sector

The DevOps model is a fascinating one for businesses to explore. The AWS Nexus DevOps Innovation Day will open with a fireside chat, where the speakers will explore a variety of key topics around DevOps. From the evolution of DevOps and DevOps tools in the last five years, to how DevOps are fulfilling the infrastructure requirements of unicorns/soonicorns, this discussion will be a comprehensive one. The two leaders will also look into how soonicorns and unicorns can engage with DevOps startups, the product-market fit versus community-market fit for developer tools, the reason for such fast-paced growth of DevOps companies and the path to a million developers, amongst other topics.