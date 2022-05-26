BabyChakra enters D2C

Parenting platform BabyChakra has rolled out a baby-safe product range, co-created with inputs from mothers and doctors.

The launch of the latest range comes less than a year after the platform was acquired by MyGlamm (parent company of The Good Glamm Group) for an undisclosed amount. The beauty unicorn had outlined an investment of Rs 100 crore in mom-baby-content-to-commerce in the next three years.

In March, BabyChakra made its first acquisition with parenting network Tinystep to expand its regional presence by providing users access to information related to parenting across nine languages.

“Now, with the content and creator stack, BabyChakra’s foray into D2C (direct-to-consumer) baby care products is a step toward achieving the goal it had set out as a brand,” Founder Naiyya Saggi tells HerStory. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: 100x Entrepreneur

In 2017, Anirudh Singla was still in his second year of engineering when he decided to take up freelancing and content creation to fund his graduation. Realising the potential for content creators, Anirudh then decided to launch Pepper–a content marketplace and SAS tools platform.

In a conversation with Siddhartha Ahluwalia, Founder and Host of 100x Entrepreneur podcast, Anirudh shares his journey of building Pepper and growing it at scale. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Hassle-free home construction

Sujeet K Mishra and Jenie Singh are trying to bring order to the chaotic world of home construction.

Their startup, Thikedaar (meaning contractor in Hindi), founded in May 2020, digitises the entire process of pre-construction, right from material selection to payment gateways. Read more.

Venture capital firm ﻿Andreessen Horowitz﻿'s crypto unit ﻿a16z crypto﻿ has closed $4.5 billion in its fourth funding round, which brings the total funds raised to over $7.6 billion. In a blog post, it said about $1.5 billion will be dedicated to seed investments and $3 billion to venture investments.

Ratan Tata-backed energy distribution startup Repos Energy has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra for doorstep fuel delivery through the automaker's Furio trucks. The Pune-based firm is present across over 220 cities through its over 1,500 partners and 2,500 mobile petrol pumps.

During the World Economic Forum Summit at Davos, crypto experts discussed important aspects of the industry, including the role of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), remittance fees, the collapse of Luna-UST, crypto winter, and sustainability.

Sequoia Capital has warned 250 founders, saying the current market situation presents a "crucible moment" for the world. They believe the geopolitical crisis in Europe, turbulent financial markets, and rising inflation are going to create a prolonged economic downturn.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.

“Set goals to give you a balanced, successful life. Balanced means ensuring your health, relationship, and mental peace are all in good order. There is no point in getting a promotion on the day of your breakup.”

— Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts

