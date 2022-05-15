Created over 11.6 lakh jobs; enabled $5B in exports: Amazon India

Ecommerce major Amazon India on Sunday said it has cumulatively created more than 11.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, enabled nearly $5 billion in cumulative exports and digitised over 40 lakh MSMEs in the country till date.

In January 2020, at the first edition of its annual event Amazon Smbhav, the company had pledged to digitise one crore MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises), enable $10 billion in cumulative exports and create 20 lakh jobs in India by 2025.

"Amazon India has cumulatively created more than 11.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, enabled nearly $5 billion in cumulative exports and digitised over 40 lakh MSMEs in India till date," the company said in a statement.

The jobs created includes direct jobs as well as employment opportunities it spurred in seller community and affiliated industries like packaging, logistics, transportation and delivery.

Amazon has also doubled its exports pledge to now enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.

Last year, at Amazon Smbhav 2021, the company had announced the Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in startups and entrepreneurs focused on technology innovations. The fund is focused on supporting entrepreneurs and startups that are doing innovative work in the area of Small and Medium Business (SMB) digitisation. As part of the fund, Amazon has already invested in 'MyGlamm', 'M1xchange' and 'Small Case'.

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India; Consumer Business, Amazon India, believes that technology and mobile internet will continue to positively impact India's economic growth, with Amazon poised to play a larger role in the country's digital transformation and a modern, thriving digital economy.

"As we continue to work with MSMEs across the country, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country and help create jobs at scale," Tiwary said.

Amazon's efforts towards digitisation of MSMEs and boosting exports from the country are helping create tens of thousands of livelihood opportunities in the ecosystem, the company said.

In the last one year, Amazon claims to have create over 1,35,000 direct and indirect jobs across industries. A large number of direct jobs were created in sectors like IT, ecommerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation, and skill development.