‘Digital technology gives a far more granular view of risk management’ – 20 quotes on digital transformation

Technology has changed the value proposition across the entire business chain. - Deepak Bagla, Invest India

By using integrated ERP applications that share a database, you can simplify IT and give everyone an easier way to work. - SAP

There is no better time than now to build a fund focused on supporting the next generation of games builders. - a16z

Cloud education is key to the success of India's large and diverse SMB market. - Puneet Chandok, AWS India and South Asia

We are seeing a seismic shift in the marketing technology landscape. Users today demand to be treated as individuals, and this has forced brands to change how they engage with them. - Sunil Thomas, CleverTap

Countries like the US, Australia, Israel, and the Netherlands have already embraced these new technologies and revolutionised their agriculture inside out. The benefits of agritech are clear and demonstrable. - Ananda Verma, Fasal

Digital solutions of startups can enhance home painting experience across the consumer’s painting journey – from planning and painting to post-care. - Vandana Krishnia, AkzoNobel India

The adoption of digital health and fitness products will be led by women owing to the massive convenience and accessibility they unlock. - Ekta Tibrewal, savage

The advent of AI-enabled platform-as-a-services solutions have been revolutionising the hitherto unorganised after school tuition market. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels

Children have a short attention span, and the things that grab their attention are things with quick gratification loops. Of all the different types of engineering specialisations around, coding does that. - Anshul Bhagi, Camp K12

Pure online tutoring was a forced choice during COVID-19 lockdown, but now the offline classroom model using technology will be the successful hybrid model. - Vivek Varshney, SpeEdLabs

Both online and offline are relevant in the new normal. Online because they provide ease and comfort and offline because people want to go out and indulge in retail therapy. - Sonal Jindal, Medusa

We are sitting on a start of a 10-, 20-, 30-year secular trend of digitalisation. - Amit Anand, Jungle Ventures

The rise of product-led companies, and the emergence of a new end-user era, requires innovative solutions that treat product activity data as a first-class citizen to drive meaningful engagement with customers. - Dave Rigotti, Inflection

There is a greater risk that digital innovations will continue to increase inequality rather than advance equity. Thus, the issues of opportunity, access, knowledge, and skill in the context of digital must be articulated and addressed. - Anil Bhardwaj, FISME

Confidential data is everywhere. Data is in transit with third parties, public clouds, and personal devices. Enterprises cannot afford to ‘chase’ this data through its lifecycle. - Vishal Gupta, Seclore

[Tech startups] should always keep at the forefront of their business plan a sustainable way of operating and growing their businesses. - DS Prashant and Thejus Joseph, FiiRE

The idea of holistic planning cannot take place without sound tech and deep analytics. - Ameet Ayare, Actlogica

Digital technology gives a far more granular view of risk management than the traditional models. - Bipin Preet Singh, ﻿MobiKwik﻿

