Edtech startups go hybrid

The nationwide lockdown in March 2020 led to edtech’s stellar rise—in startups as well as users. That year, edtech startups in India raised a record $2.2 billion, with the momentum spilling over to 2021 as well.

However, with offline education institutions reopening once again, online-first edtech startups are reinventing themselves by moving to a hybrid model.

Last year, BYJU'S launched 37 offline centres across Tier I and II cities to cater to students from Classes 4 to 10. This year, the edtech giant plans to launch 500 more across 200 cities.

Unacademy too launched Unacademy Centres to offer offline classes for competitive exams, as well as foundation courses for high school students. In fact, even Vedantu is allegedly moving to a hybrid model.

What does it mean for edtech and the education sector as a whole? Read more.

Editor’s Pick: How to let go of employees

Layoffs can be difficult for both employees and employers. For employees, it can mean sudden loss of total income, instability, and anxiety. But employers may often find themselves with no other option.As part of

Entrepreneurship 101 series, YourStory spoke with startup founders to understand why companies let go of their employees and how to avoid losing them in the first place. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Putting India on the global fast-fashion map

In a hypercompetitive apparel market, the unsold stock is the biggest challenge for businesses.

Surat-based fast-fashion startup French Crown is taking this dead stock to consumers via online channels. Its strategy has paid rich dividends in terms of revenue growth as well as profitability. Read more.

News & Updates

Read more: [https://yourstory.com/2022/05/startup-news-updates-may-19-entropik-iit-kanpur-indifi-plum-lendenclub/amp ]

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“I think that the growth opportunity that India will provide is nowhere else in the world.”

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

— Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!