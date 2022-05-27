Catch all the action at EduStars 2022

YourStory's EduStars 2022 is not your run-of-the-mill edtech conference. Beyond just our obviously star-studded guest lineup, and thoughtfully curated panel discussions, we have some must-not-miss golden nuggets this time around.

For example, 10-year-old Zac Sangeeth's fireside chat on what it's like to be the world's youngest historian and commissioned non-fiction series author, where we ask the history buff what it's like to grow up in an era of powerful technology, and what the process of penning his first-ever book was like.

Then, watch Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of IIT Kanpur (FIRST and AIIDE), talk about some best practices to make education 'holistic', and why going beyond just classroom learning to focus on a child's social and emotional development is imperative today.

And there’s more!

We have an exciting day lined up at EduStars for you, so don't forget to tune in!

Editor’s Pick: Shots for your health

One conversation with friend and serial entrepreneur Archana Chindam on how natural products can enhance the fitness journey set the ball rolling for Lavanya Sunkari’s new business venture, ﻿Laurik﻿.

The Hyderabad-based D2C nutraceutical startup provides a range of health shots tailored for haircare and skincare. It produces ‘coconut shots’, enhanced with lauric acid, a medium-chain saturated fatty acid found in many vegetable fats, and coconut and palm kernel oils. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Bringing mutual funds to small towns and rural India

Gurugram-based mutual fund distributor platform ZFunds has a network of 3,200 sub-brokers, targeting the bottom 500 districts of India.

The startup began by connecting with existing independent MF distributors in the country and, over time, got retired bankers, advisors, and chartered accountants on board by helping them get the required certification. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

You must have passion and believe in what you are doing and be very consistent because everything takes time to materialise.

— Sumbul Siddiqui, Founder and CEO, Knosh

