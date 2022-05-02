Germany pledges 10 billion euros to support India’s green development plans

Germany on Monday pledged an additional growth aid of 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) by 2030 to support India’s green energy plans, as a part of the bilateral agreements between the two nations during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Berlin — his first trip abroad in 2022.

PM Modi announced the Joint Declaration of Intent establishing the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development.

In a joint statement on the Sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, both parties said, “The partnership will aim to intensify bilateral, triangular, and multilateral cooperation and link it with the strong commitment of both sides on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and SDGs."

The talks were held as a part of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), between Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet," PM Modi said in a tweet.

As a part of the talks, Germany is seeking India’s support in condemning aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces. The two countries called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

“The Recent geopolitical incident showed how fragile world peace is and all countries are so interconnected. Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, we have called for an immediate ceasefire,” said PM Modi, adding, “We believe that in this war, no party can emerge victorious. Everyone will suffer. We are in favour of peace."

As a part of the talks, the two countries also agreed to develop an Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap based on the inputs from the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force supported by the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF).

“The 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive. Chancellor Scholz and I , along with Ministers, officials from Germany and India discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas like sustainable development, mobility, economic growth and more,” PM Modi said in a tweet.