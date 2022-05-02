What’s pushing AWS in India?

In its Q1 2022 earnings reported on Friday, ﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ (AWS), the cloud computing arm of US-headquartered ﻿Amazon﻿, saw its net sales grow 37 percent year-on-year to $18.4 billion, at an annualised sales run rate of $74 billion.

The platform has witnessed an uptick in cloud adoption across startups, SMBs (small to medium enterprises), as well as the public sector due to a push for digital adoption as a result of the pandemic. AWS also launched its suite of software targeted at SMBs, the Amazon Digital Suite, in April 2021 as part of the company’s goal to digitise 10 million SMBs by 2025.

﻿In India, AWS is all set to launch its second infrastructure region by November 2022 in Hyderabad. It already has 26 Edge locations in the country and seven AWS Cloud Connect locations.

In an interview with YourStory, Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, says the public cloud provider has witnessed a rise in migration and modernisation requests from businesses.

Rahul Sharma, President of Public Sector – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, adds that the pandemic has also pushed the government to focus on tech in key areas such as health, agriculture, citizen services, and other sectors.

Read the complete interview here.

Editor’s Pick: Women in Tech

Zahra Ladha is a senior analytics professional with over 18 years of progressive, multi-geography experience in the analytics industry. She has expertise in customer analytics, marketing ROI optimisation, AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning, and big data.

Currently, Zahra is working as a Senior Director of Data Science at Tredence, a leading data science and AI engineering firm with vertical-first solutions that help firms bridge the last mile gap in data analytics. In a conversation with HerStory, she takes us through her career in STEM, her successes and challenges, and the importance of mentoring women. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Debugging the science behind alternative protein

Bengaluru-based biotechnology startup Loopworm processes a stunning 50 tonnes of food waste every day to create a high-quality feed for Black Soldier Fly (BSF) worms. The protein extracted from the insects is used as a raw material in animal feeds and pet foods. Read more.

Maximising crop yields

Surat-based agritech startup GROWiT manufactures and distributes protective farming inputs such as mulch film, shade nets, crop/fruit covers, and sticky traps. With over 15,000 farmers as customers, the startup has a network of 100 franchise stores across states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. Read more.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“If you're proud of who you are, you don’t have to put up a show or posture.”

— Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!