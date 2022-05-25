Inside Wall.app’s social discovery platform for NFTs

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) dominated news headlines in 2021. Amid the influx of NFT startups, entrepreneurs Anuj Kodam and Amarnath JV found a golden opportunity–a social discovery platform that captured trends in the space.

According to the duo, no reliable platforms provided easy access to analytics, on-chain data, and trends in the NFT market.

With their 2021-founded Web3 project Wall.app, Anuj and Amarnath are looking to build a social NFT discovery platform by collating on-chain data and off-chain information to help users discover and stay up-to-date with hot, new NFT projects and people.

“On Wall.app, users can look at NFT data on Ethereum in terms of volumes, price action, the number of sales, track leading NFT collections, get details on specific whale wallets that move markets, big sweeps in the sector, and other highlights,” Anuj tells The Decrypting Story. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: 8i Ventures’ investment philosophy

8i Ventures has two main asks before investing in any startup—a scalable business model and a focus on the Indian market. The Mumbai-headquartered venture capital (VC) firm, led by Vikram Chachra and Vishwanath V, backs companies in just two segments, fintech and consumer tech.

The background of these two founders plays a big role in how they go about with their investments. Vikram started his career in the financial services industry and, for the past two decades, he has been investing in various kinds of startups. On the other hand, Vishwanath began his career at Unilever and was later with the furniture marketplace Urban Ladder. Read more about the firm’s investment philosophy, here.

Startup Spotlight

Cracking the marketing strategy for SaaS cos

Founded in December 2020, Bengaluru-based TripleDart Digital is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) performance marketing agency focussed on increasing the ROI for its clients via various online channels like SEO, paid social, and others. Read more.

Delhivery made strong gains on the first day of its public market listing on Tuesday. Its share price, listed at Rs 487, had a lacklustre opening, but later rose sharply and went to a high of Rs 568.90, a rise of 16 percent, before paring some gains to close at Rs 537.25 on the BSE.

Electric ride-hailing platform ﻿BluSmart﻿ raised $25 million in an extended Series A round—a follow-up to the Series A funding round that closed in September 2021. This brings the total amount raised in the Series A round to $50.7 million.

Global crypto payment platform ﻿Wirex﻿ said it has partnered with Ethereum scaling solution Polygon to launch a new payment option for Indian users. The company has introduced top-up features on its non-custodial wallet, with which it claims to make the digital economy more accessible for over one billion people in India.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest up to Rs 2,195 crore in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) in exchange for a 7.5 percent stake in the Mumbai-based retailer.

Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp's Co-CEO Rishi Kapoor said the firm is looking to deploy a further $400 million in India, with a focus on school infrastructure and warehousing, due to recent economic trends.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“It is about accepting reality. When you come across a situation or a problem, if you do not accept it, then you won't be able to find the solutions to it.”

— Sachin Chamaria, Boccia champion

