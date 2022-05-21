[Jobs Roundup] Check out these openings at fashion-focused manufacturing startup Fashinza

This week, Gurugram-based fashion-focused global manufacturing marketplace ﻿Fashinza﻿ scooped up $100 million (mix of equity and debt financing) in a Series B round of funding led by ﻿Prosus Ventures﻿ and ﻿WestBridge Capital﻿.

The round also saw participation from returning investors ﻿Accel﻿, ﻿Elevation Capital﻿, and DisruptAD. Some of the angel investors including Naval Ravikant, Jeff Fagnan, Jake Zeller, Nivi and Nitesh Banta also participated in the round.

As of now, the startup has raised over $122 million in different rounds.

The B2B platform will utilise the funds to create a sustainable supply chain for the global fashion industry and to fuel its global expansion.

As per the startup, it will monetise its fintech offerings, expand its raw material procurement, offer supply chain financing to SME apparel manufacturers, and create a net positive sustainable supply chain by 2030. It will also offer Industry 4.0 solutions to SMB manufacturers.

Launched in 2020 by IIT Delhi graduates Pawan and Abhishek Sharma, Fashinza offers fashion brands end-to-end apparel manufacturing solutions. It helps fashion retail brands identify the right suppliers, enables data-driven fabric pre-booking, and reduces inventory forecasting errors.

The startup works with nearly 250 manufacturers across India, Bangladesh, China and Vietnam, and serves over 200 fashion brands across the US, Canada, the UAE, and India.

Fashinza claims that it grew its business by 10X pver the last 12 months, crossing the GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) run rate of $150 million.

