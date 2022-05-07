[Jobs Roundup] Check out these openings at geospatial analytics startup AiDash

In October 2021, California, US-based company ﻿AiDash﻿ — which uses satellite imagery and AI to monitor infrastructure — raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by G2 Venture Partners, with participation from BGV, ﻿National Grid Partners﻿, and additional strategic partners.

This round brought the company’s total funding amount to $33 million.

At the time, the startup said it will use the funds to boost product innovation, hire new talent, and help ﻿AiDash﻿ expand globally — throughout North America, the UK, and Europe.

Launched in 2019 by three IIT graduates — Abhishek Vinod Singh, Rahul Saxena, and Nitin Das — ﻿AiDash﻿ is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability for industries with geographically distributed assets. It also has offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram in India.

The platform claims that last year, it grew its customer count by 6X, its annual recurring revenue (ARR) and employee count by 5X. It has over 30 customers residing in the US, UK, and Canada within the utilities, energy, transportation, water and wastewater, mining, and construction industries.

If you'd like to be a part of AiDash's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Lead - Quality Geospatial Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8+ years

The individual’s most important goal will be to ensure optimal project quality delivery. They will be responsible for leading a team of quality GIS analysts to deliver multi-disciplinary projects and will work on areas to track and improve qualities.

Responsibilities include training internal and vendor resources, tracking and improving quality of delivery, and coordinating and aligning with internal teams and stakeholders.

Data Scientist

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-3 years

The candidate will conduct analytical experiments in geospatial analytics, computer vision, and deep learning, and will convert them into usable software or APIs.

Lead/Principal Security Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5+ years

Selected candidates will be a part of the security operations/DevOps team responsible for enterprise defence operations and platform management, hosting platform defence operations, and global security technology operations.

As the platform security operations lead, candidates will support and lead the engineering team of cross-functional cyber, privacy, and data protection engineers, architects, and analysts to deploy, integrate, and manage technologies to support the security and protection of data under relevant geographical regulations, contractual commitments and confidentiality requirements.

Software Engineer - Frontend

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 1-3 years

The candidate will design and develop high-quality web applications, leverage the AiDash platform, and play a key role in designing and implementing new products and features.

They will also be translating requirements and mock-ups into fully functional features by working closely with product managers, developers, and creative designers, breaking features into simpler granular tasks, estimating the effort required, and identifying dependencies.

Writing efficient and readable code based on a good understanding of design principles is a must. The individual in this role will drive the product roadmap and take ownership of several core components of the product.

Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET)

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

The individual will be responsible for improving the quality of released products. They will be expected to understand, build, and maintain the selenium suites and some automated performance and stress tests, sometimes in complex environments.

Other responsibilities include designing and implementing test automation strategy, choosing selenium tools, and configuring selenium test environment (ex: Eclipse IDE, Java, Selenium WebDriver and TestNG etc), automation of framework design and implementation, creating, organising, and managing test automation resources and debugging and running test cases.

Lead UX Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6-8 years

The candidate will play an active role in the delivery and design of technology projects that transform how clients work while developing new digital products and services. They will collaborate with cross-functional teams to create a wide range of experience design deliverables, including journey maps, service blueprints, roadmaps, prototypes, and design systems, facilitate workshops, develop unique design strategies for products, and make strategic decisions at the portfolio level.

Product Manager

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 3-5 years

The candidate will be responsible for the strategy and development of SaaS products and deliver exceptional customer experiences across mobile and web applications for users. The individual will be working with the latest Machine Learning (ML), Data Science techniques, and Design Thinking to empower users who have never used such products in the past.

Graphics Designer

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 1-3 years

The candidate will be responsible for providing content design support for marketing, sales, and brand functions. The individual must have in-depth knowledge of major design software and editing tools, including Adobe Creative Suite.

They should be able to build pixel-perfect and responsive designs and prototypes for the brand website, digital platforms, campaigns, landing pages, and more.

