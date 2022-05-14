[Jobs Roundup] Check these openings at drone manufacturing startup ﻿ideaForge

In April this year, drone manufacturer ﻿ideaForge Technology﻿ ﻿closed its Series B funding round of $20 million led by ﻿Florintree﻿ — helmed by Mathew Cyriac, former Private Equity Co-head, Blackstone India.

The round also saw participation from its existing investors, including ﻿﻿Celesta Capital﻿﻿, a prominent deep tech investment fund, ﻿Infosys﻿, ﻿Qualcomm﻿, ﻿Infina Finance﻿, along with the Exim Bank of India.

The startup said it will use the funds to invest in research and development (R&D), international expansion, and build a world-class team.

ALSO READ BLinC Invest announces final close of Rs 100 Cr BLinC Fund II

The Mumbai-based startup has over 15 years of R&D history and owns over 20 global patents. Its drones are deployed by the defence, homeland security, and enterprise sector customers, including the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, State Police Forces, BSF, NSG, CRPF, Adani, L&T, Indian Oil, Survey of India, and the Indian Railways among others.

Launched in 2007 by IIT Bombay graduates Ankit Mehta, Ashish Bhat, Rahul Singh, and University of Business and Finance, Switzerland, alumnus Vipul Joshi, the startup claims to see repeat contracts from the Indian Army for its SWITCH UAVs.

If you want to be a part of ideaForge Technology's growth story, check out these job openings:

Sr Engineer (Software)

Location: Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Experience: 5-8 years

The startup is seeking the best software engineers who will help in algorithm development, programming, unit testing, implementation, documentation, maintenance, and support of systems software in adherence to industry standards, processes, and best practices.

For more information, click here.

Sr Engineer (Computer Vision)

Location: Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Experience: 5-8 years

The individual will focus on conceptualisation, implementation, and documentation of algorithms for vision applications on unmanned aerial systems. They will develop high-quality scalable code for the solutions within the expected timelines and budget in C/C++, C#.

The candidate must be strong in at least two out of the three fields of computer vision — image processing and analysis and single-view and multiple-view geometry — and machine learning for clustering and predictions.

For more information, click here.

Engineer II – Embedded System

Location: Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Experience: 5-8 years

In this role, the individual will participate in the full life cycle development, including requirement analysis, design, development, testing, and maintenance. They will be responsible for the literature survey and research, design, algorithm development, and code and hardware development.

For more information, click here.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Engineer - II Simulator

Location: Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Experience: 5-8 years

The candidate will translate functionality building blocks and components into software code and integrate the functional components in the architectural framework. The software development includes requirements analysis, design, implementation, unit test, and integration. They should be an expert in C++, C#, network protocols like TCP/UDP, design patterns, and principles.

For more information, click here.

Manager (Verification and Validation)

Location: Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Experience: 5-8 years

ideaForge is seeking a lead verification and validation engineer to test and validate new products developed in the company's product pipeline.

The candidate should come with a passion to understand, observe, review, and test the prototypes, functions, products, and their variants with a vision to develop the best-in-class systems. One should have the relevant expertise and experience to identify things that may fail, test them early in the development cycle, and raise a flag so that they can be fixed well in time.

For more information, click here.