Tracing K Hospitality’s 50-year journey

Hello Readers,

One of India’s largest homegrown hospitality and food services corporations today, K Hospitality operates 500-plus outlets in the hospitality, food services, and travel retail industry across the country.

Founded in 1972, it operates popular brands including Copper Chimney, Bombay Brasserie, The Irish House, Punkah House, Cafeccino, Josh, Curry Kitchen, and Blue Seas Banquets and Caterers, among others.

Karan Kapur, Executive Director of K Hospitality Corp, tells YourStory how far the business group has come from its humble beginnings.

“From a single brand, we started exploring and expanding to newer opportunities in the food and beverage (F&B) industry,” says Karan.

Today, K Hospitality has a workforce of over 6,000 and operates 500-plus outlets — which it now plans to take to 1,000 over the next five years.

The Interview

Digitalisation has enabled greater opportunities for innovation throughout the life-cycle of pharmaceutical products. However, upgrading to Pharma 4.0 demands higher levels of security.

Lupin Ltd's Sreeji Gopinathan, AstraZeneca's Siva Padmanaban, Portea Medical CEO Vaibhav Tewari, and Saragur Srihari of NxtGen talk about enabling digital capabilities in a highly regulated environment for building Pharma 4.0.

Editor’s Pick: Coinvise

Enabling creators to build Web3 communities

While pursuing his PhD in Ethereum at San Jose State University, Jenil Thakker realised that there was potential for building tooling to help creators monetise directly, and build an ownership-driven community.

In 2020, he built a no-code tooling platform for creators to build, launch and operate tokenised, Web3 communities that aim to simplify high-risk Web3 operations and enable stronger engagement. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Redefining selling insurance policies

Noida-headquartered insurtech startup Zopper was founded with a vision to redefine how insurance policies are designed and distributed.

Zopper has built its application programming interface (API) platform, which enables both parties to collaborate and come out with innovative insurance policies, which are appealing to the customers. Read more.

Husband-wife duo Padmaja and Sunil Jalihal realised that India’s collectables, souvenirs, and merchandise are mediocre, badly packaged, and not branded.

So, they launched Indic Inspirations in December 2019 to create products that narrate the stories of modern India and its civilisation. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Get inspired by problems that you want to solve for your country and for the world.”

— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!