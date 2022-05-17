Learn all about future-ready startups and the national-level startup hackathon at Microsoft’s upcoming webinar

Taking forward its commitment to helping every startup in the country achieve more, Microsoft is supporting the pace and depth of innovation in the current Indian startup ecosystem with its tech and business partnerships. To help startups gain a better understanding of Azure, Microsoft and YourStory are presenting a series of webinars titled ‘Empowering startups’.

The first webinar will be conducted live on May 19, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and will feature Vinayak Hegde, CTO-in-Residence, Microsoft for Startups as one of the speakers for the event.

Experts from Microsoft will put forth a keynote presentation on various aspects of Azure that can help startups run lean, stay agile and grow fast. Additionally, the webinar will also feature a panel discussion on challenges a startup faces while achieving a sustainable and secure future growth and the tools and innovations that can empower them further.

The webinar is also a supporting feature of the ongoing Code Titans - National Level Startup Hackathon 2022. The online hackathon will provide founders and CTOs with free resources to help overcome the challenges startups face - including Azure credits, access to SMEs, and various skilling initiatives.

At the hackathon, the startups can look at solving a business challenge by building a prototype on the cloud platform leveraging Azure services. Additionally, they can also work towards:

1. Creating digital solutions to empower business innovation

2. Strengthening data security and compliance of transactions

3. Developing solutions and approaches for addressing social and human issues

4. Building solutions for smart cities, energy efficiency, sustainable cities and communities, clean water and sanitisation, industry innovation and infrastructure

Looking for more reasons to attend the webinar?

1. Get a chance to hear key stakeholders from startup incubators and Vinayak Hegde, CTO-in-Residence, Microsoft for Startups, participate in an insightful panel discussion covering factors influencing startups to mature into enterprise-ready companies and solutions that can help them scale every aspect of their business.

2. Listen to Vinayak Hegde, CTO-in-Residence, Microsoft for Startups, present an overview of the ongoing national startup hackathon

3. Know more about building apps with best-in-class tools, open-source frameworks and languages, and a platform that supports a range of services and continuous collaboration and delivery.

4. Learn how to build simple to complex projects with an easy-to-sue and consistent portal experience.

5. Learn more about protecting your data and mission-critical applications.

6. Understand how Microsoft can help you grow your business through technology enablement, business growth through accelerators and venture funding, developing customer connections, and more.

7. Get to know about Microsoft Accelerator, a global program built to empower new businesses, works closely with market-ready startups and provides the tools, resources, knowledge, and expertise that are required to succeed.

8. Learn about Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a digital platform that assists early-stage Indian startups to connect with mentors who will provide industry, business, and technical support to guide them through their next business milestones.

It’s your chance to accelerate your business growth and build a culture of innovation with Azure’s application platform. Azure resources present a unique opportunity to explore Azure services such as AI/ML, cognitive services, DevOps, Kubernetes, IoT, and more. Partnering startups can also learn how to build and manage powerful applications using Microsoft Azure cloud services by getting documentation, example code, tutorials, and more.

To know more about the hackathon deliverables, rules, submission guidelines, and apply for participation, click here.