Mother’s Day: Inside SOS Children’s Villages

When Mithileshwari Sharma became an SOS mother after completing a two-year training programme by SOS Children’s Villages, she was put in charge of five boys and a 10-day-old baby girl. The NGO provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children in need.

“The moment the little girl was placed on my lap, my joy knew no bounds. I had lost my own child earlier, and had left a troubled marriage, and this moment changed my life forever,” Mithileshwari, an SOS mother from the SOS Children’s Village in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, tells HerStory.

Across the country, 7,000 orphaned and abandoned children are cared for in family homes by 445 women, who have dedicated their lives to being SOS mothers.

HerStory also caught up with two other SOS mothers – Jharna Bag from Jammu and Precis Masharing from Shillong – to understand more about the foundation and how it is changing lives across India. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Soap Chemistry

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, SMBStory brings the story of Mumbai-based brand Soap Chemistry, which was launched by mother-daughter duo Pratiksha and Vama Sangoi in 2020. The brand has now made its presence beyond India’s borders. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Making industrial robots smarter

Founded in 2019, Bengaluru-based startup CynLr is attempting to overcome a crucial technological gap in the industrial robotics industry by allowing robotic arms to see, understand, and operate any object in unstructured surroundings. This technology, the founders say, can lead to the rise of “universal factories” that can make multiple products with simple reprogramming. Read more.

YS Design team

Climate action via NFT tokens

Founded in 2021 by Saurabh Saraf and Ankit Mathur, OffsetFarm is building on the Polygon blockchain and enables investors to pre-finance climate projects listed on the platform. The investments are represented by non fungible tokens (NFTs) called SPROUT.

The DeFi startup has also introduced OFFSET token which is backed by a carbon credit and is equivalent to one tonne of CO2 saved. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Kumar Mangalam Birla , Chairman, Aditya Birla Group

“Failure is not fatal, it’s inevitable. If you don’t fail, it perhaps means you aren’t taking enough risks.”

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of ﻿Aditya Birla Group﻿

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!