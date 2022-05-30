How to build the perfect pitch deck?

As of March 2022, India houses more than 65,861 startups and about 660 active investors. But how easy or difficult is it to raise funds?

How much funds a startup raises doesn’t just rely on a product or a startup’s growth, but on how well the founders present their ideas, say founders and investors.

More often than not, entrepreneurs get stuck at the presentation level. How long or short should it be? What to include and what to avoid? The list goes on.

Abhilash Sethi, Principal at agritech-focussed VC firm Omnivore, says, “A good pitch is a combination of brevity and clarity.”

For this week’s article on Entrepreneurship 101, YourStory reached out to investors and entrepreneurs to understand what goes in a perfect pitch deck and what it takes to onboard an investor. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Athera Venture Partners

Athera Venture Partners, formerly Inventus India, recently launched a Rs 900 crore fourth fund. One of the veteran investors in the startup ecosystem, Athera has seen many peaks and valleys since it entered the business in 2008. Here’s what it thinks of the startup winter.

Startup Spotlight

Decoding automotive SaaS unicorn Tekion’s growth

﻿﻿Tekion﻿, which is focused on the automotive sector, attained the unicorn status in 2020 at a valuation of $1 billion. After a $250 million round in 2021, the California-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup’s valuation soared to $3.5 billion.

Founder Jay Vijayan believes the startup’s focus on a single vertical has helped it grow despite the COVID-19-led disruptions. Read more.

News & Updates

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Every young girl should take up sports to be more self-confident, healthy, and self-reliant.

— Rupa Bayor, Taekwondo champion

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!