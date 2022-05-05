Pickrr’s ‘The Super Startups’ awards gets overwhelming response; winners to be announced soon

In February 2022, Saas based logistics-tech platform Pickrr in association with YourStory launched ‘The Super Startups’ awards - an initiative to support and aid the growth of emerging D2C brands in India. In a short span of its launch, the programme has received an overwhelming response from D2C brands across the country. More than 600 startups have registered to participate in the initiative.

A chance to stand out

With D2C brands mushrooming in the country, the fight to stand out is a difficult one. The Super Startups initiative aimed at giving startups a platform to showcase their products to a large audience.

D2C brands across categories like fashion and apparel, health and wellness, food and beverages, personal care, electronics etc participated to be recognised as one of the most promising brands in the online space. While Pickrr is yet to announce the results, the winning startups will get a host of rewards such as a chance to connect with a network of VCs and investors, Mentorship AMA with experts, Pickrr miles worth Rs 200K, access to fulfilment centres at preferred rates, a chance to participate in YourStory’s Brand Accelerator program, an exclusive feature on YourStory and Pickrr, and more.

Winning startups will also be recognised as Alpha Star or Emerging Superstar based on the criteria they fulfil.

How Pickrr aids D2C brands

Today, one of the critical factors governing customer experience when it comes to building a successful D2C brand is the speed of delivery. With its advanced tech solutions, Pickrr is playing a crucial role in enabling smooth delivery systems for emerging D2C brands in the country.

The platform offers features that not only simplify logistics processes for online businesses but also enable them to give an excellent post-purchase experience to consumers. With a seller base of over 75,000 and a track record of maintaining more than 3 million shipments per month, Pickrr has rolled out a range of products including Pickrr Connect, Pickrr Predict, and Branded Tracking page that help brands with their shipping requirements.

In line with these continuing efforts to support the D2C ecosystem in India, Pickrr launched the Super Startups award initiative.

Winners are to be announced soon by the 2nd week of June.

Keep checking this space for more details.