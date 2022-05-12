Why Questbook is focusing on DAOs

With blockchain technology now finding many use cases—supply chain management, healthcare, and even in government systems, among many others—the role of DAOs (decentralised autonomous organisations) has become far more critical. They are integral for managing blockchain protocols, as well as helping developers work on Web3 projects.

However, the grants rolled out to attract these developers to work on DAO projects often lack a standardised approach, leaving a gap for long-term incentives.

Co-founded by Abhilash Inumella, Subhash Karri, Sriharsha Karamchati, and Madhavan Malolan, Questbook aims to bridge the gap between the grant ecosystem and applicants.

Started in 2021 as an edtech platform for professionals, the team decided to build an on-chain grant orchestration tool to empower developers.

"I believe in Web3, as this medium enables us to build a composable, trustless, permissionless, and censorship resistant product. All the four things resonate well with the medium and we want our product to be accessible for everyone,” co-founder and CEO Madhavan tells The Decrypting Story.

﻿QuestBook﻿ is now a community of 20,000 developers and envisions to be the epicentre of innovation in Web3.

The Interview

Logistics unicorn ﻿Delhivery﻿ raised Rs 2,347 crore from 64 anchor investors—a mix of marquee domestic and overseas investors on Tuesday—a day before its shares open for bidding on May 11 as part of its initial public offering (IPO).

Watch more to find out what Sandeep Barasia, CBO, ﻿Delhivery﻿, has to say about the logistics company’s next moves.

Editor’s Pick: Raaso

For investment banker Sonia Shah, entrepreneurship had always been on the back of her mind. Recognising the lack of effective cleaning solutions in the market, she launched Raaso Cleaning Products Pvt. Ltd.

Raaso offers vinegar and baking soda powered cleaning products. By March 2022, the brand sold 35,000 bottles and recorded a total GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of Rs 45 lakh for FY 2022. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Bringing commercial EVs into the fold

While India is still warming up to EVs (electric vehicles), the commercial EV segment has remained largely lackadaisical due to a lack of financing options and resale visibility.

Enter ﻿Vidyut Tech﻿, which offers interest-free financing for battery replacements, as well as loans for the purchase of the vehicles. It also enables second-hand EV sales by tying up with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Read more.

