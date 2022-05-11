‘Consumers expect hyper-personalised experiences’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The most important hires will be in your product or solution space. Focus on the three Gods of your technology team — product manager, industrial designer/user experience leader, and technical architect. - Vivek Mansingh, ‘Achieving Meaningful Success’

It's an interesting time to be a monetisation software. SaaS multiples are at all-time lows. Funding markets are drying up. ARR is back in vogue. - Ruchin Kulkarni, Toplyne

While "bro culture" still rules the tech sector, the good news is that more and more women are choosing STEM fields. - Zohra Ladha, Tredence

Prior to the introduction of any new technology, there is a need of educating the industry, trade, and workers on the need of equipping themselves to survive in the changed scenario. - Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSMEs

The aim is to connect regional authentic products on a single platform while empowering women in smaller regions. - Aman Porwal, MomsKart

Education is on the cusp of a technology led renaissance that will fundamentally alter how education is imparted and will increase its efficacy. - James Murdoch and Uday Shankar

AI is also contributing towards reducing the cost of new drug discovery. - Ram Kishan Agrawal, Optum Global Solutions (India)

Millennials usually have a bit of an inertia when it comes to investing. They think we would start next month or when there is a certain amount of money. - Sumit Gwalani, Epifi Technologies

Companies are understanding the value of maintaining good data sets for ML models to work efficiently. - Venkata Pingali, Scribble Data

Consumer adoption of Web3 will start through applications and services which a consumer is already accustomed to in the Web2 environment, like storing photos, files, and videos or starting a blog or a website. But the infrastructure layer enabling it is broken. - Gaurav Kumar, Myraah

At universal factories, assembly lines of visually intelligent robots can rapidly morph to produce various types of components or products on demand. - Gokul NA, CynLr

The pandemic has shown the way some of these [cloud] platforms have scaled. Some of them were built in days. - Rahul Sharma, AWS

As we know, all businesses are run by software. Given that APIs are the core engine of any software model today, it’s imperative that we secure them to protect the business. - John Vrionis, Unusual Ventures

Despite the vulnerability brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic in the business ecosystem, there is a visible silver lining that has shone through. Companies have realised the importance of revamping business models via digitisation. - Vineet Toshniwal, Bizzo

In order for the Tech ecosystem to evolve, we need to talk about how perverse business models cause well-intentioned products, services, and ideas to go wrong. And where we go from here. - Neeraj Arora, HalloApp

With the pandemic hastening the transition to the digital space, it is not surprising to see the internet becoming the go-to place for mothers - especially millennials, to fulfil their shopping needs. - YouGov

Most fantasy sports players are sports fans who use virtual internet games to stay up to date and informed about their favourite games and players. - Ankur Singh, Witzeal

The advent of technology and digital accessibility means we are no longer in an era of one size fits all. With the amount of data made available to brands, consumers expect hyper-personalised experiences. - Avlesh Singh, WebEngage

