‘The demand for good learning content is witnessing unprecedented growth’ – 20 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Particularly in APAC, new age performance management is still at a nascent stage and is full of opportunities. - Saurabh Nangia, Mesh

Future-readiness of HR or organization lies in their use of data towards better productivity and happier people. - Mukul Jain, HONO

Enhancing digital strategy to more effectively harvest data helps increase market penetration. - Yuvraj A. Thakker, Stoxbox

Use technology to limit the quantity of paper you use whenever feasible. - Major General AK Singh (Retd), NU

[Manufacturing] investments are needed to provide technologically viable and economically competitive alternatives to fossil-fuel-intensive technologies in vehicle mobility space. - Vikram S Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

All technologies, electrified or others, that help to promote national goals should be promoted in a proportionate manner. - Vikram Gulati, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

When it comes to dealing with a space like embedded finance, one must be mindful of where and whom the value will be accredited to. While the canvas is vast and opportunities are immense, investors will be discerning to identify such business models. - Florian Reichert, Picus Capital

The biggest challenge insurance companies face is the high distribution cost in reaching out to their customers, while there are others who are keen on cross-selling the policies along with their products. - Surjendu Kuila, Zopper

Embedded finance will be the core around which a lot of new-age B2C customer interactions will happen. - Nakul Saxena, LetsVenture

VCs will chase [fintech] founders who have figured out four things—criticality of the financial product/service to the end-user, who is their customer, how they enable the complete financial flow (the most value-added thing), and how they monetise. - Anuradha Ramachandran, Flourish Ventures

Financial services cannot be underestimated. They may look simple on the outside but there's a lot that goes into scaling a lending business. Just providing tech is not enough. - Jyotsna Krishnan, Elevar Equity

[Managing finances] takes so much of your time that you don't have enough time to focus on marketing, sales, or hiring the right team. - Mabel Chacko, Open

Ecommerce is a growth driver for business. For the B2B export market, it has fuelled growth, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain. - Rakesh Kumar, IEM

With the cloud becoming more mature and serverless, and an increase in open APIs, there's a lot more trust and transparency, and that's making a big difference in reducing the barrier to innovation. - Sangita Agarwal, Accenture

A seamless checkout experience has become a baseline expectation for consumers. - John Curtius, Tiger Global

The thought process is very simple - if it’s relatable, it’s content. - Anisha Dixit, influencer

It's never only about getting famous and making money. Creators are also here to make friends and to socialise with others. - Ian Goh, Tiki

Not everyone can get hold of a celeb’s manager through a Google search. - Mohsin Khan, Celewish

The potential of DOOH (digital out-of-home) to keep up with times and changing technology is the most compelling aspect about this medium. - Gulab Patil, Lemma

With affordable smartphones and easy access to data, the demand for good learning content is witnessing unprecedented growth. - Kinner N Sachdeva, Knorish

