‘There is no perfect and only way to achieve your dreams’ – 30 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of May 16-22 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

You must have passion and believe in what you are doing and be very consistent because everything takes time to materialise. - Sumbul Siddiqui, Knosh

Passion certainly pays off. - Veena Ashiya, Monrow Shoes and Accessories

There will be many people to pull you down. Don’t let their words affect you, otherwise you will feel miserable and disappointed. - Humaira Jan

Those who try, do not fail. - Rukmani Devi Katara, Durga Energy

It is about accepting reality. When you come across a situation or a problem, if you do not accept it, then you won't be able to find the solutions to it. - Sachin Chamaria, boccia champion

The right incubation centre can prove to be invaluable – offering support with networks, entrepreneurial skill-building workshops, affordable co-working arrangements, and more. - DS Prashant and Thejus Joseph, FiiRE

There is too much talk of a downturn. Best founders emerge from these air pockets. There is no .com bust. Tech has permeated everything. - Hemant Mohapatra, Lightspeed India

There is much more reasonableness in terms of valuation...The exuberance of 2021 is gone. - V Balakrishnan, Exfinity Venture Partners

The safe move is to plan for the worst. - Y Combinator

Competition is healthy as long as there are serious players who are going to be here for 10-15 years. - Ramesh Narasimhan, Worldline India

To sell a product, you must first understand the needs of the market, build trust, and deliver quality. - Archana Doshi, Archana’s Kitchen

Consumers are hyper-aware, and they demand convenience, relevance, and agility, from the brands they purchase from. - Sachin Parikh, Pratech Brands

It is only the difficult times that present an opportunity to build a relationship with your customers, based on mutual trust. - Adelia Castelino, ISG

If one can reduce the dead stock problem, then the profits would automatically increase. -Ilesh Ghevariya, French Crown

Good business will invite great partners and funding. - Manish Chowdhary, WOW Skin Science

Laying off employees should be an entrepreneur’s last resort. - Lakshmi M Kodali, OptimHire

It is difficult to keep a balance between being employee-centric and the demands of performance and delivering value. - Anshul Rustaggi, Totality Corp.

What women increasingly demand from their employers is better work-life balance and greater flexibility. - Subramanyam Reddy, KnowledgeHut

Being a woman definitely adds another layer of challenges. Our society has deep-rooted stereotypes. - Mira Jhala, FroGo

While people's quality of life has been uplifted through all other lifestyle products such as shoes, apparel and wearables, eyewear products are the same old with no innovation, just more expensive. - Peyush Bansal, Lenskart

Bottom wear is always going to be relevant. The question is which is going to be the star product? And this will change every decade. - Gautam Saraogi, Go Colors

Games are also driving innovation across the entire consumer ecosystem, pioneering best-in-class mechanisms for user engagement, retention, and monetisation, such as microtransactions, battle passes, and web3 tokens. - a16z

It is not enough to romanticise MSMEs because if you do, you end up keeping them where they are. - V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser

The architecture industry is adopting the 'Go Green' method because of growing concerns for the environment and sustainability. - Mukesh Kwatra, SmilingTree

Businesses globally are looking at integrating sustainability into their business design and operations. - Avnish Sabharwal, Accenture Ventures

As crystals can take various shapes and forms, the scope for growth, innovation and experimenting with new designs is tremendous. - Japneet Singh, ﻿Indian Crystal Company

Chess challenges the mind and sharpens vital analytical, problem-solving, attention, and memory skills. - Priya G Sheth, HobSpace

Health is nonlinear; it is multifactorial and dynamic. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Art is love, affection, and space for self-analysis. Art is the beauty of essence. It creates conversations between audiences and visualisers. - Somesh Swamy, Team Yuva Artists Collective

Working hard is the only way to improve and impress. Don’t worry about the money—first reach people through art. - Venkatesh Rao, Team Yuva Artists Collective

Aspiring artists go through a lot of ups and downs but should carry on with their good work to reach their goal. - Tuhina Srivastava, Team Yuva Artists Collective

Connect with the right people for influence, inspiration, and ability to create. - Swathi PN, Team Yuva Artists Collective

There is no perfect and only way to achieve your dreams. Don't be discouraged by comparing yourself to others, never stop learning. - Pratibha Hooli, Team Yuva Artists Collective

