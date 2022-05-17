‘Every failure will teach you something’ – 20 quotes of the week on leadership and entrepreneurship

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of May 9-15 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Lots of important companies were started during down cycles. Your conviction will be tested. Those that survive will be stronger. - Brian Chesky, Airbnb

Entrepreneurship is something that requires passion. So, you need to feel passionate about starting up on your own. - Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, The ePlane Company

Build the company to keep, not to sell. - Prem Watsa, Digit Insurance

Building long term relations is probably one of the most important things that a founder can do for themselves and their companies. - Akshay Chaturvedi, ﻿Leverage Edu

You don’t need funds, or even people to tell you what to do. All you need is the will to take that first step and just start. - Kavya Saxena, Craftpotli

The unicorn tag is a milestone. As an investor, we look at it as more long-lasting. - Anand Prasanna, Iron Pillar﻿

Money should be the last thing to motivate you for doing business, as it is just a by-product of your excellence and your ability to help people. - Nidhi Vadhera, Vertical Hyphen

Winter is here. VCs are becoming VCs again on discovering enduring all-weather businesses to invest. - Sanjay Mehta, 100X.VC

The current uncertain global macroeconomic situation has resulted in rising interest rates and liquidity squeeze, which has resulted in capital from risky instruments like VC equity drying or investors pushing companies for down rounds. - Eklavya Gupta, Recur Club

There’s this theory that in every human there is either Brahma, Vishnu or Shiva, which means you’re either a creator or a manager or a destroyer, and all three are needed to run the world. - Shashank Mehta, The Whole Truth

The biggest glue [to retain talent] is the ability to invest in people. - Sangita Agarwal, Accenture

Scale is an outcome of solving the most important problems for businesses. - Nilesh Kothari, Trifecta Capital

Networking exposes young minds to new schools of thoughts, new ideologies, poking their minds with new questions. - Pranav Bajaj, Medulance

If you do need, seek out a health practitioner in the space of disordered eating. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Cooking in itself is not a problem. But thinking about what to cook, that too three times a day, is a painful process for many folks. - Kumar Setu, Petoo

You are what you eat; organic and sustainable farming is a need of the hour. - Malvika Gaekwad, Humpy Farms

Before you step into the F&B space, meet as many entrepreneurs as possible from the industry, it can be as challenging as it is exciting. - Karan Kapur, K Hospitality

[The] crop of home-based bakers is growing exponentially, and this was one set of competition we had not anticipated. - Saloni Mayur Chindhade, Jahagirdar Foods

Any mammal survives on milk for first few months when they are born. Milk products are indeed good for all mammals, including dogs. - Bhupendra Khanal, ﻿Dogsee Chew﻿

Education about pet parenting is the first step towards influencing purchase decisions. - Garima Kaushal, sploot

Companies have a responsibility to give back to their communities and social impact initiatives are just one way to help. - Admas Kanyagia, DigitalOcean

Sustainable living is becoming popular on college and university campuses as it improves the quality of life not only on campus but in the surrounding areas as well. - Major General AK Singh (Retd), NU

Consumer spending power will be driven by sustainability. - Nikhil Vora, Sixth Sense Ventures

Modern marketers understand that audience buying is what makes or breaks a campaign across any medium. - Gulab Patil, Lemma

The recklessness caused by faulty counsel is just as harmful as the recklessness caused by ignorance. - Yuvraj A. Thakker, Stoxbox

A naturally creative person is adaptable, resilient, a lifelong learner, and drives innovative thoughts and ideas. - Somak Mitra, Art Exposure Gallery

Whether an experience is coloured by bad or good, it is always a part of your journey. - Aparna Shewakramani, 'She’s Unlikeable And Other Lies That Bring Women Down'

Every failure will teach you something so take every hurdle as a learning lesson. Let the struggle motivate you and make your resolve even stronger. - Akanksha Arora, Tribe Amrapali

