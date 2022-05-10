‘Profits and revenues are secondary to integrity’ – 25 quotes of the week on leadership and entrepreneurship

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of May 2-8 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Follow your heart, don’t let gender bias affect you. If you find something compelling enough to start up, go ahead, find your support system and shine on. - Deena Jacob, Open

Our moms should take out time to listen to their inner calling. There is no remedy to lead a good life than being happy. - Vama Sangoi, Soap Chemistry

Mother is like the sun, she spreads equal light on everyone. Under her care, children received boundless love. - Mithileshwari Sharma, SOS Children’s Villages

The cure for burnout is not “self-care,” but a supportive environment where the challenges working mothers are facing are recognised and addressed through appropriate structures and policies. - Bhavna Toor, Shenomics

Nothing can stop us from achieving success in life if we are determined. It is especially important for women to change their mindset. If you want to be heard, you must be financially self-sufficient. - Manvi Dhawan, Saima Enterprises

If you throw me in a place where I feel uncomfortable, I will be drawn to it. - Swarna Srimal Mehta, Atlassian

Most homemakers who paint have many paintings lying around and don't know how to sell them. - Pankhuri Gandotra, Writing on the Wall

It’s important to give yourself a pat on the back. - Mabel Chacko, Open

Research shows that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity, and productivity. - Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, ﻿Wakefit

In functional medicine, the last decade has been the age of the microbiome, where extensive research into understanding the power of the gut. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Pet transportation is expensive as compared to human travel, and no two pet transportations can always cost the same. It is because a living pet is a liability and needs extra and special care, space, and handling. - Faisal Islam, Carry My Pet

Don’t stop yourself from dreaming big. There are a lot of things to be done – so that our children inherit a better planet from us. - Varsha Raikwar, Shubh Kal

Art is essential for making life meaningful. It moves the world in a better direction, it opens our mind and gives larger sense to all. - Karla Osorio Netto, Galeria Karla Osorio

Art is an important medium for creating awareness and opening minds to new ideas. - Vida Heydari, Vida Heydari Contemporary

Art and craft have to be a part of our living culture, it cannot be segregated. Sadly, the commerce of it intimidates the lay man. - Tunty Chauhan, Threshold Art Gallery

Galleries give platforms to artists and ensure creative and financial support for the minds and hands that shape our society, thoughts, styles, and traditions, and become voices of societal concerns. - Somak Mitra, Art Exposure Gallery

The art you live with mirrors your own inner state. - Mandira Lamba, Gallery Blueprint 12

Art is not just a liquid asset and is something absolutely worth cherishing for a lifetime. - Urvi Kothari, Tao Art Gallery

Define who you aspire to be and then become that person. - Vivek Mansingh, ‘Achieving Meaningful Success’

In case the founding team is not diverse, that diversity needs to be consciously created by inviting advisory board members with diverse profiles. - Prashant Sankaran, Interweave Consulting

It’s important to surround yourself with people who share the same passion for things as you do, and can give a different perspective on issues. - Shivani Maheshwari, TalkCharge

Team members coming from different cultural backgrounds, range of experiences, and mindsets can boost problem-solving capacity with innovative thinking. - Kriti Aggarwal, StoreHippo

Giving people space to contribute through ideas and opinions, asking the quieter or junior team members for their views in meetings, and developing the skill of listening are all good practices to cultivate. - Lakshmi M Kodali, OptimHire

Even after a seed round, there is a high fatality rate, in terms of who is going to get to Series A, and Series B, C, etc. - Bipin Preet Singh, MobiKwik

Profits and revenues are secondary to integrity - integrity towards the company, the customer, and every stakeholder. - Priyanka Kheruka, Borosil

