‘India stands tall as one of the largest digital hubs in the world’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of April 25 – May 1 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The country can be made self-reliant by the development of MSMEs. - Narayan Tatya Rane, Union Minister for MSMEs

India’s farm output in horticulture crops is at least 2-3x lower than the global average. If we don't do anything about this, we might soon be a vegetable and fruit-deficit country rather than being a surplus country. - Saurabh Agarwal, ﻿GrowiT

Indian generic to generic market is growing at 1.5 times the overall pharmaceutical market. - Akshat Nayyar, Truemeds

By 2025, India’s ecommerce market is expected to cross $200 billion, and there would be nearly 340 million ecommerce customers. - Nikhil Vora, Sixth Sense Ventures

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in at least one positive outcome — a greater appreciation for the value of government schools and organisations. - Vinita Badshilia, Nainital headmistress

India has more than 20 lakh content creators and they are growing exponentially. - Rahul Khanna, Barcode Entertainment

Art has renewed relevance in the post pandemic era. It is a chronicle of our collective experience, and a source of succour. - Renu Modi, Gallery Espace

There is a perception among investors that stock market trading is easy while bonds are difficult. - Ankit Gupta, Bonds India

Solid waste management is a pressing civic and environmental challenge in India. - Aruneema Singh, GIZ India

Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) will not only attempt to improve productivity and performance; it has the capability to change the mindset of manufacturers and make them more environmentally conscious. - Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSME

Water is a scarce resource and getting scarcer every day. - Guruswamy Ramasubramanian, Sirius One

The insect protein market will soon become mainstream, growing at a CAGR of 40 percent. It is currently a $1.5 billion market, and the use-case/market is already established in some of the Western countries. - Ankit Alok Bagaria, Loopworm

The general middle-class Indian does not spend so much on skincare products even if they are of good quality. - Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj, Riyo Herbs

Flavoured brandy is a new category and it should make consumption of brandies a little more fun. - Amit Dahanukar, Tilaknagar Industries

Many South Indian foods are popular across the country. But there are hardly any pan-India players who have consolidated this opportunity into a comprehensive, ready-to-consume range of South Indian delicacies. - GD Prasad, VS Mani & Co.

It's not easy to make a name because people are very gender-biased and generation biased. - Chitwn D Malhotra, Dillano

The rural vehicle ecosystem is at the cusp of a digital revolution. - Rajat Gupta, Tractor Junction

The last two years have demonstrated an urgent need for tech-driven disruption in the healthcare space in order to build solutions that can provide efficient, affordable and quality care. - Prateek Jain, Fundamentum Partnership

The export revenue from software products was $13 billion last year, growing at a CAGR of 10 percent, and we should reach $30 billion by 2025. - Ramkumar Narayanan, NASSCOM Product Council

India stands tall as one of the largest digital hubs in the world. - Harish Mehta, ‘The Maverick Effect’

