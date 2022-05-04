Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

As the digiverse evolves, new technologies and paradigms keep emerging. Thus, yesterday’s expertise is no longer relevant today and people in the creative, strategy and technology spheres have to evolve too or be left behind. - Karthik Kumar, Rage Communications

A career should give you the opportunity and equip you with the skill to solve problems with what you learned. - Nitin Das, AiDAsh

As humans, we are able to look at 5-7 different data points together while creating an ideal [nutrition] plan for the person. But the system looks at 5 million data points. - Rahul Ranganathan, NuGenomics

Data-enabled models should facilitate better decisions for financial institutions. This can be achieved by bringing together data sources and technology in real-time for actionable analysis and drive meaningful acceleration of financial inclusion globally. - Sujit Janardanan, Cropin

Today’s consumer likes being heard with more choices to experiment with. Building engagement and loyalty would be the critical anchor point defining success for consumer brands. - Anoop Menon, Chiratae Ventures

Access is only one aspect of the insurance purchase journey. Another equally important aspect is informed decision making. - Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Turtlemint

Selling authentic products plays a vital role in creating trust for ecommerce among customers, both old and new. - Nazmul Sheikh, Shajgoj

We are spending an inordinate amount of time on our devices, and this is now being reflected in our art. - Jaideep Mehrotra, Tao Art Gallery

You must have tremendous patience, be consistent about uploading your content and most importantly, never give up! - Vidhya Thakkar, bookstagrammer

The creator economy is expanding rapidly as more and more people have turned to content creation as a secondary or primary source of income. - Rahul Khanna, Barcode Entertainment

Buyers find it easy to learn more about each artist’s style, influences and techniques while getting a sense of particular aesthetic taste [from online galleries]. - Somak Mitra, Art Exposure Gallery

Art institutions must strive to connect not only with audiences virtually through social media platforms but also initiate an effort to try and reach out to the visually impaired. - Urvi Kothari, Tao Art Gallery

The global influencer marketing industry is projected to grow to USD 24 billion by 2025. - Saurabh Varma, Wondrlab

The absence of music literacy brings down the quality of music that artists create. - Gopala Krishna Koduri, ﻿Riyaz

Today, with social media, one can really reach out to people across the world. That has helped women’s sports gain attention. - Chetna Sharma, arm-wrestling champion

Tech hasn’t created a meaningful dent in the healthcare space so far, especially in-hospital care. - Arjit Gupta, Ayu Health

EVs are the future and like any new technology-based products, there will be a learning curve for all players. - Darshan Patel, Founder, Vini Cosmetics

Drone-based inspections/deliveries can not only reduce CO2 emissions but can also potentially save lives by working in confined spaces and hazardous environments, acting as the first emergency responder, or delivering critical essential items such as blood bags and life-saving drugs or vaccines. - Niharika Kolte, Volar Alt

Nearly 30 percent of the features on any application come from a basket of 19 categories. This has nearly an 85 percent overlap between an SMB and an enterprise. - Sachin Dev Duggal, ﻿Engineer.ai

We see evolution and revolution happening, where software today is an integral part of any solution. There is a lot of software which is getting embedded in all kinds of products, including hardware, and this dominance is primarily driven by deep tech. - Ramkumar Narayanan, NASSCOM Product Council

