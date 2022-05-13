Pine Labs appoints former Amazon India HR Head Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan as its Chief People Officer

﻿Pine Labs﻿ on Friday announced the appointment of Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan as the company’s new Chief People Officer. She joins Pine Labs from Amazon India where she was heading the Human Resources function.

Prior to Amazon India, Vijayalakshmi was one of the founding Partners at CoCoon Consulting, a cross-sectoral boutique HR consulting firm with expertise in solutions for organisational and leadership transformation and growth.

CoCoon, over the last 20 years, has worked with organisations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America. She has also worked with FMCG major Unilever where, in her last role, she was responsible for bolstering the company’s employer brand.

Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan

D2C fashion market leader Bewakoof announces Samata Ballal as Chief People Officer

D2C fashion brand ﻿Bewakoof﻿ has appointed Samata Ballal as its Chief People Officer. Samata joins Bewakoof with close to two decades of experience leading People & Culture functions at some of the successful companies, including MediBuddy and Unisys. As CPO, Samata will build on this experience to align and scale Bewakoof culture to be high performance driven while keeping it conducive to foster innovation.

Speaking at her appointment, Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, “Samata is an individual with a solution mindset with an impressive track record of developing innovative and strategic methods of creating structures that enable growth, scale and performance.”

Samata Ballal, Chief People Officer, Bewakoof

Samata Ballal, Chief People Officer, Bewakoof, says, “As a people’s person, it is important for me to join high growth companies as I understand the nuances of building org designs and culture from the scratch. Bewakoof is on an exciting growth curve where we are adding new people to the team.”

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti