Top podcasts for entrepreneurs

With billions of venture capital dollars pouring into Indian startups, tech entrepreneurship in the country has truly come of age in the past few years.

However, despite being the third-largest ecosystem for startups in the world, about 80 to 90 percent of ventures in the country fail within the first five years of their inception. For every ﻿Flipkart﻿, ﻿Ola﻿, ﻿Oyo﻿, or ﻿Paytm﻿, there are hundreds of dreams that didn’t quite take off.

While YourStory cheers successes, we also applaud the journeys of all entrepreneurs because every venture is filled with challenges. And what’s a better way to learn than from the stories of those who made it to the top?

With this in mind, YourStory has curated a list of podcasts that every entrepreneur should follow to understand the rules of the game.

Editor’s Pick: Inside the growth of Netradyne

US and Bengaluru-based ﻿NetraDyne﻿ uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to improve road and driver safety. It has developed a device that can be mounted on the windshield of a vehicle to monitor the road and driver simultaneously. The startup expects to see 100 percent growth by 2024. Here is its growth story.

Startup Spotlight

Investment 101 for Bharat users

Founded by second-time entrepreneurs Nikhil Manikanta and Pruthvi Raj Eranti in 2021, ﻿iTribe﻿ wants to make users from Bharat financially literate and independent by providing a one-stop solution for news related to stocks, advisors, and investment ideas in real-time, without any bundles attached. Read more.

US cryptocurrency exchange ﻿ ﻿ Coinbase ﻿ ﻿ announced the beta launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on Wednesday. The company had initially talked about plans for an NFT platform as early as October 2021 in a bid to take on incumbents such as OpenSea.

Neobank ﻿Fi Money﻿ diversified its offering by rolling out an investment platform to attract more retail investors. The firm's savings arm plans to offer mutual fund investments and will soon launch peer-to-peer (P2P) lending.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms has unveiled its first physical store, designed to sell accessories and promote the company's vision for a metaverse. The store features a floor-to-ceiling screen to show-off games on its virtual reality headsets and rooms to test its metaverse-based video calling devices.

Tesla boss Elon Musk secured $7.1 billion in funding from past investors and connections to ease fears around his ability to finance his $43 billion proposal to purchase ﻿Twitter﻿. The money comes from organisations and people with whom Musk has worked in the past, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

﻿ ﻿ Nurture.Farm ﻿ , an agritech startup that offers end-to-end solutions for the agriculture ecosystem, on Thursday announced an exclusive tie-up between its online B2B platform nurture.retail and Dubai-based agrochemical company, Agfarm.

