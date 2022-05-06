Top podcasts for entrepreneurs

By Team YS
YourStory has curated a list of podcasts that every entrepreneur should follow to understand the rules of the game.
1 CLAP
0

With billions of venture capital dollars pouring into Indian startups, tech entrepreneurship in the country has truly come of age in the past few years.

However, despite being the third-largest ecosystem for startups in the world, about 80 to 90 percent of ventures in the country fail within the first five years of their inception. For every ﻿Flipkart﻿, ﻿Ola﻿, ﻿Oyo﻿, or ﻿Paytm﻿, there are hundreds of dreams that didn’t quite take off. 

While YourStory cheers successes, we also applaud the journeys of all entrepreneurs because every venture is filled with challenges. And what’s a better way to learn than from the stories of those who made it to the top? 

With this in mind, YourStory has curated a list of podcasts that every entrepreneur should follow to understand the rules of the game. 

To know about the five books that every entrepreneur must read, click here

With YourStory’s Entrepreneurship 101 series, we have you covered on all things related to startups. Click here for the complete series.

Editor’s Pick: Inside the growth of Netradyne 

US and Bengaluru-based ﻿NetraDyne﻿ uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to improve road and driver safety. It has developed a device that can be mounted on the windshield of a vehicle to monitor the road and driver simultaneously. The startup expects to see 100 percent growth by 2024. Here is its growth story

Startup Spotlight

Investment 101 for Bharat users 

Founded by second-time entrepreneurs Nikhil Manikanta and Pruthvi Raj Eranti in 2021, ﻿iTribe﻿ wants to make users from Bharat financially literate and independent by providing a one-stop solution for news related to stocks, advisors, and investment ideas in real-time, without any bundles attached. Read more

News & Updates

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Take risks and acknowledge the fact that risks can go either way. A risk, however, will always be a learning experience. 

— Shruti Kashyap, CIO, Hindustan Unilever and Head of IT - South Asia

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Latest

Updates from around the world