UIDAI warns citizens to not share photocopy of Aadhaar to prevent misuse

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned the general public not to share a photocopy of one’s Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused.

Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number can be used for the purpose, said UIDAI in an official statement.

UIDAI, which is supervised by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has also asked the public to avoid using a public computer at an internet café or kiosk to download e-Aadhaar.

However, if one does so, it should be ensured that all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar are permanently deleted from that computer, the statement said.

Only organisations that have obtained a User Licence from the UIDAI are allowed to use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards, said the statement .

It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016, it added. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, citizens are requested to verify that they have a valid User Licence from the UIDAI.

The masked Aadhaar card can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website by selecting the option “Do you want a masked Aadhaar?”.